“What’s the point”, “Why not” – Liverpool fans question decision to name defender on bench for Carabao Cup Man City game 

Liverpool fans are questioning manager Jurgen Klopp for not giving Calvin Ramsay a start in the side's Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City on Thursday (December 22). The two Premier League heavyweights meet in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup in their first competitive fixture since the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Liverpool have selected a strong XI to take on City, with Caiomhen Kelleher in goal. James Milner, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson are in defence. Stefan Bajcetic, Harvey Elliott, and Thiago Alcantara are in midfield. Mohamed Salah, Fabio Carvalho, and Darwin Nunez line up in attack.

However, some Reds fans are disappointed not to see summer signing Ramsay start in the Carabao Cup clash. The Scottish full-back arrived at Anfield from Aberdeen for an initial £4 million. He appeared in the side's 3-2 penalty shootout victory over Derby County in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Ramsay, 19, was also handed three minutes in a 2-0 win over Napoli in the ?UEFA Champions League group stage. However, opportunities in the first team have not come Ramsay's way during his time with Klopp's side. The Scot has had to make do with appearances for the U21s, scoring two goals in three games across competitions.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter who would like to have seen Liverpool's new Scottish right-back handed a start against City:

Bayley @BayleyMilligan @LFC Milner at right back when we have an actual right back on the bench 🤷🏻‍♂️ @LFC Milner at right back when we have an actual right back on the bench 🤷🏻‍♂️

Harry @harrys_72 @LFC Watching Argentina v France and coming back to milner rb @LFC Watching Argentina v France and coming back to milner rb https://t.co/4CCA4n5MJ6

Shahab @shahabLFC @LFC What the point of signing Ramsey @LFC What the point of signing Ramsey 😕

Nick Jones @NickJon88020842 @LFC Have a RB on our bench but plays a CM at RB instead 🤣 @LFC Have a RB on our bench but plays a CM at RB instead 🤣

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg says that he lost all muscle strength in his ankle in October

Liverpool loanee Van den Berg suffered a nightmare injury.

Sepp van den Berg has touched on the extent of his ankle injury he suffered in October, saying that he 'lost all muscle strength'. Van den Berg, 21, is currently on a season-long loan spell with Schalke.

However, he has been ruled out of action for two months due to a torn ankle ligament he suffered in a 3-2 defeat to FC Augbsurg on October 2. It's the first major injury of the Dutchman's career.

He opened up to Revier Sport about the impact of his injury, saying:

"People say it looked bad. But I try to forget about it. If I thought about it too much, I might get a bit scared that it would happen again. I couldn’t even realise what had happened at first."

He continued by explaining his mindset in getting back to fitness but also the impact the surgery has had:

“My complete focus has been on getting back into team training. Basically, I lost all my muscle strength in my left leg after the operation. And I have to build up those muscles again. That’s what I’m currently doing. It’s about basics. But when I’m back on the pitch with the boys, I want to be better than before.”

Van den Berg has made just four appearances for Schalke this season.

