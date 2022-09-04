“What’s he smoking”, “Had to pay the price of playing better” – PSG fans question Christophe Galtier’s decision to leave out superstar from starting line-up against Nante

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are not happy to see attacker Neymar Jr. out of the starting line-up for their clash against Nantes today (September 3).

Paris Saint-Germain take on Nantes in an away clash in Ligue 1 for their sixth game of the campaign. However, much to everyone's surprise, Galtier decided to leave Neymar out of the lineup. He fielded a front three of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Pablo Sarabia.

The Parisians' no.10 could only make the bench for the game. It was a surprise decision from Galtier considering the scintillating form that Neymar has been in so far this season.

In six games for his club this season, the Brazilian ace has scored eight goals and provided six assists. He was on the scoresheet for PSG's last game against Tolouse as well, opening the scoring in a 3-0 win.

Some fans acknowledged that Neymar needed to be rested with the Parisians set to face Juventus in the Champions League midweek.

However, many pointed out that the Brazilian was withdrawn early during his team's last game, while Mbappe played the full 90 minutes. Hence, they questioned why the former was rested instead of the Frenchman.

Check out PSG fans' reactions from Twitter as Galtier decided not to start Neymar:

Paris Saint-Germain currently sit in second spot in the Ligue 1 table with 13 points from their first five league games of the season. Marseille are the league leaders with 16 points on the board from six games. However, the Parisians can regain the top spot with a win against Nantes due to their superior goal difference.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier fields a four-man defense

PSG coach Christophe Galtier

PSG coach Christophe Galtier has been fielding a three-man defense for the majority of the season. Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos have been two mainstays in the Paris Saint-Germain defense so far this season.

However, against Nantes, Galtier decided to go for a four-man defense. He paired up Presnel Kimpemble in the center of the defense with Marquinhos as Ramos could only make the bench,

After his team's win against Toulouse, the French philosopher hinted that he could make a change to his formation:

"One of the important qualities of a coach is to adapt. It is preferable to start with an organization that you have been working on for two months, but it is possible. Maybe we will have to adapt because a player will be missing in some places. But as we speak, I have no desire to change our organization." (h/t RMC Sport)

Marco Verratti and Vitinha start in midfield for the Parisians with Achraf Hakimi and Juan Bernat starting as fullbacks.

