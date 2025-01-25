“What’s wrong with this old man for goodness sake?” - Real Madrid fans slam Carlo Ancelotti’s decision on 24-year-old star in line-up vs Valladolid

Real Madrid fans on social media have slammed manager Carlo Ancelotti's decision to place Aurelien Tchouameni as a centre-back in their starting lineup against Real Valladolid. Los Blancos are set to face the relegation candidates in their LaLiga clash at the Jose Zorrilla later today (January 25).

Midfielder Tchouameni has had to play as a centre-back at times this season, due to Los Blancos' struggles with injuries to their backline. While the midfielder has struggled to impress in the role, Ancelotti has had to make do. However, a new centre-back has emerged in Raul Asencio.

The 21-year-old broke through the academy and into the first team as a centre-back, playing in 15 games for Los Blancos this season. Despite the youngster's suitability for the role and evident availability, Ancelotti has decided to place him as a right-back against Valladolid.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The manager placed Aurelien Tchouameni in centre-back, instead, leading to Real Madrid fans lashing out at his decision on X with comments like these:

"This man has sent Asencio to RB. WE are back to Tchouameni at CB." a fan complained about Ancelotti.

Expand Tweet

"No way Tchouameni is in this lineup as a center back" a fan was unhappy.

"Why Tchoumeni at CB again ?" another asked.

"Tchuameni again in defense! What's wrong with this old man for goodness sake?" a fan was exasperated.

Expand Tweet

"Why is Tchouameni playing at CB? Just put Fede at RB so Tchouameni and Asencio can play in their actual positions" another complained.

"Watching tchouameni at CB" another was annoyed.

"Everything was perfect but then I saw someone at CB" yet another added.

Notably, despite all this speculation, Tchouameni could just be in his natural position in midfield. Raul Asencio could feature as a centre-back with Fede Valverded as the right-back.

Carlo Ancelotti urges Real Madrid players to consolidate league position

Carlo Ancelotti has urged Real Madrid players to consolidate their position at the top of the LaLiga table. Los Blancos are first with 46 points and a game in hand over Atletico Madrid, who have 45 points.

A win over Valladolid will put them four points ahead of second place and 10 points ahead of eternal rivals Barcelona, who have 39 points. Ancelotti wants his players to go into the game without complacency, explaining in his press conference (via club website):

“Our objective is clear: we've been leaders since the last game and we have to maintain that position. It's an important moment in the league and we have to take advantage of being leaders and win tomorrow.”

“I treat the match with the importance it deserves and it's very important because we want to stay at the top of the table. I'm going to field the best possible team. It's a demanding calendar and we're gradually getting into a good rhythm so we're excited about it.”

Real Madrid have already lost the Supercopa de Espana to Barcelona this season. However, they have the opportunity to hold onto the pole position in La Liga for the long haul.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback