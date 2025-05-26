“What more is there to say of your goodbye?” - Casemiro sends farewell message to Real Madrid icon Luka Modric

Luka Modric's former Real Madrid teammate has sent a farewell message to the Croatian, who is set to leave Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season. The 39-year-old's contract is set to expire in the summer and puts an end to his 13-year stay in the Spanish capital.

Casemiro spent a fair bit of time with Modric and has sent his wishes for the veteran. Posting an image with the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder on his Instagram account, the Brazilian wrote:

"What more is there to say of your goodbye? It was an honor to play with you and enjoy your football alongside Toni. So many unforgettable moments!"

"You're already a Real Madrid legend and this is how the Bernabéu recognized you. My most sincere respect. Thank you, Lukita!"

Overall, Casemiro and Modric made 259 appearances across competitions, bagging one joint goal contribution in the process. The pair stopped playing together when Casemiro made the move to Manchester United in the summer of 2022.

Modric came to Real Madrid in the summer of 2012 from Spurs for a reported fee of €35 million. Since then, he has made 591 appearances across competitions, bagging 43 goals and 95 assists. The Croatian has won six UEFA Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles, among other honors.

Luka Modric sends emotional message after his final home match for Real Madrid

Luka Modric

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric sent a farewell message to Los Blancos fans after playing his final home match for the club against Real Sociedad on Saturday, May 24.

The Croatian started this tie and played 87 minutes and marking the end of his final performance for the La Liga outfit. Speaking after the match, he told AS (via Daily Mail):

"The time has come that I never wanted to come. It's been a long journey. Thank you to the club, to president Florentino Perez. To all the coaches, my teammates and all the people who helped me all this time. Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart."

"To my family, without them all this would not be possible. It's difficult… We have won a lot. We have had wonderful moments. But the biggest trophy I've ever won is your love. Your love."

While Modric has put an end to his Real Madrid stay, he hasn't decided to retire. Several aged players have decided to move either to the MLS or the Saudi Pro League in recent years, which could be a potential destination for him.

