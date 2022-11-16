"What he says will make huge headlines” - Piers Morgan confirms Cristiano Ronaldo will drop bombshell involving PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Piers Morgan has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will drop bombshells involving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi.

One part of Ronaldo's much-anticipated interview with Morgan is set to be released on November 16. Meanwhile, snippets of the chat have already begun doing the rounds on social media.

Ronaldo has made claims about his current club Manchester United, manager Erik ten Hag, and even about former teammates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

Fans across the world are in anticipation of what more the Portuguese legend has to say. Given it's a Ronaldo interview, the question of whether he has spoken about his eternal rival Lionel Messi has come up.

Morgan confirmed that the former Real Madrid superstar has indeed spoken about the current PSG superstar. He tweeted:

"Lots of people asking if Ronaldo talks about Messi in my interview.. oh yes, and what he says will make huge headlines."

When Wayne Rooney compared Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Rooney was Ronaldo's partner in attack when the two played together for Manchester United. However, in a chat with The Times in 2020, the former Everton attacker picked current PSG superstar Lionel Messi over the Portuguese.

Rooney justified his pick, stating that Ronaldo is more lethal as a finisher. However, he claimed Messi has a greater impact on the game and said (via Mirror):

"Despite my friendship with Cristiano, I'd go for Messi. Ronaldo is ruthless in the box, a killer. But Messi will torture you before he kills you, With Messi, you just get the impression he is having more fun."

"Those two have completely changed the game in terms of goal-scoring numbers, and I don't think they'll ever be matched."

Rooney and Ronaldo's current relationship is nowhere near where it used to be and the Englishman has criticized Ronaldo publicly in recent times.

The Portuguese didn't take that well and had some choice words for Rooney in the recent interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo said of his former teammate:

"I don’t know why he criticizes me so badly... probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at a high level. I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true...”

KALYJAY @gyaigyimii



