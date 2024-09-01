"What a self goal and waste of money", "Most overrated player" - Fans unhappy with Chelsea star's performance in 1-1 Crystal Palace draw

Chelsea fans have criticized Joao Felix on X after he was unable to make an impact off the bench against Crystal Palace. The Blues were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by the Eagles at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, September 1.

The Blues had a dominant start in their Premier League fixture, with Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, and Adam Wharton each coming close to breaking the deadlock. However, it was Nicolas Jackson who tapped home from close range in the 25th minute to give Chelsea a deserved lead.

Eberechi Eze brilliantly curled the ball past Robert Sanchez in the 53rd minute to level the scores. Enzo Maresca subbed off Pedro Neto for Joao Felix five minutes later, hoping the latter would make an impact after he scored against Wolves last week on his return to the club.

Unfortunately, the former Barcelona attacker was unable to offer much, creating zero chances and losing three duels. One fan wasn't pleased by this as he posted:

"Joao Felix taking spaces where cole palmer should be and having zero impact, what a self goal and waste of money. Self goal."

Another fan reckons Felix is now Chelsea's most overrated player:

"Joao Felix the most overrated player."

"Joao Felix utter trash who would have thought!" one fan commented

"Joao Felix killed 2 attack because of his own selfishness. This is his 5th time in 2 appearance, last match 3 today 2," one fan pointed out

"I observe this too. Especially from Joao Felix. He didn’t give Nkunku open pass against wolves same thing again today," another added

"Joao felix has the potential to be one of the greatest talents ever, but he’s always doing too much with the ball. too many skills and flair but 0 productivity," one fan tweeted

"Joao felix is my least favourite Chelsea player atm," another chimed in

How did Chelsea fare in their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace?

Chelsea dropped points for the second time this season as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace. They are currently 11th in the table with four points from three games. So let's take a look at how they performed compared to the Eagles:

Maresca's men dominated possession with 63 percent of the ball, completing 532 passes with an accuracy of 90 percent. In contrast, Palace had 37 percent possession and completed 275 passes with an accuracy of 79 percent.

The Blues were also much more threatening in attack, landing 13 shots in total with seven being on target. They also had five big chances but were guilty of missing four of them with an xG of 2.27. Meanwhile, Palace had nine shots in total, with three being on target, garnering an xG of just 0.44.

