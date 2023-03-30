What shirt number will Gavi wear for Barcelona? La Liga confirm decision amid contract extension mess

Gavi is set to continue playing for Barcelona this season with #30 on his back. La Liga have once again rejected his new contract at Camp Nou and he will become a free agent in the summer.

La Liga have insisted that the midfielder will have to remain in Juvenil A records of the club.

They believe that Barcelona can't afford to keep Gavi under the new contract as they will then move above their wage limit.

Gavi agreed a new deal at Barcelona in January and was given the iconic #6 jersey. However, La Liga have spoilt the party and asked the player to revert to the #30 shirt as they blocked the registration of the new contract.

Javier Tebas on Gavi's contract at Barcelona

La Liga president Javier Tebas has insisted that Barcelona will not be able to file Gavi under his new contract. The Catalan club won their initial appeal, but La Liga opposed it and got the ruling overturned.

Speaking about the contract situation last month, Tebas said:

"We're going to oppose it. A decision shall be given. If (Barcelona) are estimated, they would play him but do it under his previous contract. He is registered, he will play yes. The problem is the ruling. It is in the precautionary measure and we are going to oppose it. We have a few days to go (to appeal). We are going to oppose the injunction."

Tebas was at the 7th Madrid Sports Press Association awards ceremony earlier this year and explained why La Liga were rejecting Gavi's new contract. He said:

"The issue of not registering Gavi comes as a consequence of the fact that it takes effect next season. For next year it can be denied because Barça has a deficit of more than 200 million for that next season. It doesn't seem appropriate."

He added:

"Now they have an amount for the savings for Piqué and Memphis. Barça must decide, but it is important to remember what the vice president of Barça said, that they have to reduce the wage bill. I think between 600 and 400 [million Euros] or a little more, let's see when we start."

Gavi will become a free agent in the summer should Barcelona fail to make space in their wage bill.

