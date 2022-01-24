"What a signing he has been" - Jamie Redknapp heaps praise on 'warrior' Chelsea star

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has lauded Chelsea defender Thiago Silva for his impressive performance in the Blues' 2-0 victory over Tottenham on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Redknapp went on to describe Silva as a 'born warrior'.

The Blues headed into the match on the back of just one win in their last seven Premier League games. Tottenham, on the other hand, had won three and drawn two of their last five league games.

Hakim Ziyech gave the hosts the lead in the 47th minute with a stunning left-footed strike before Thiago Silva doubled the side's lead eight minutes later. The Brazilian defender produced a vintage performance as he kept in-form Tottenham stars Harry Kane and Steven Bergwijn at bay and helped his team keep a clean sheet.

Jamie Redknapp heaped praise on the 37-year-old after the game.

"What a signing he's been [Silva]. He has been incredible. For the young players around him to learn from him, his experience. He defends well, heads it, wants to win. You can see he's just a born warrior," Redknapp told BT Sport as per thechelseachronicle.

Thiago Silva joined the Blues on a free transfer in the summer of 2020 after the expiration of his contract with PSG. Silva made an immediate impact on and off the field at Stamford Bridge. He made 34 appearances in all competitions for the club last season, scoring two goals and helping Thomas Tuchel's side win the Champions League.

The Brazilian's impressive performances for the Blues resulted in the club offering him a one-year extension at the end of last season. Silva has continued his good form for the Blues this season, and signed another one-year extension which will keep him at the club until 2023.

Chelsea's victory over Tottenham could help rejuvenate their season

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Chelsea have suffered a massive dip in form in recent weeks. Thomas Tuchel's side have also been ravaged by injuries to key players, and Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

The club's victory over Tottenham Hotspur is likely to boost the morale of the club's players and fans. The Blues have reached the final of the Carabao Cup, the knockout stages of the Champions League and sit in third-place in the Premier League table.

Thomas Tuchel's side will need to kick on from the Tottenham win and find form to stand a chance of winning silverware this season.

