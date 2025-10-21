"What is he doing on our starting lineup again?" - Fans unhappy with Manchester City star's inclusion in XI for Villareal UCL clash

Manchester City fans are unhappy with Pep Guardiola’s decision to name Rico Lewis as a starter for their Champions League match against Villarreal. The two teams are set to face off at Estadio de la Cerámica on Tuesday, October 21.Manchester City will be keen to return to winning ways in the UCL after being held to a 2-2 draw in their last match against Monaco. They will head into the clash on the back of a 2-0 win over Everton last Saturday.Lewis, a product of Manchester City’s youth team, has seen his game time drastically reduced this season. The 20-year-old has only started two matches for City this term and has mostly been used as a substitute. He featured for just five minutes against the Toffees over the weekend.Guardiola made four changes to his starting XI for Villarreal clash, and surprisingly, Lewis was included in the lineup. The England international make up the midfield trio alongside Nico Gonzalez and Bernardo Silva in Guardiola’s 4-3-3 setup.However, the decision to start Lewis didn’t sit well with some City fans, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their dissatisfaction, with one writing:“What is Rico Lewis doing on our starting lineup again? This game is a must win, why is Pep using Lewis for RB? We are finished.”Nwosu Izuchukwu @NwosuIzuchukwu9LINK@City_Xtra What is Rico Lewis doing on our starting lineup again? This game is a must win, why is Pep using Lewis for RB? We are finishedAnother tweeted:“Wtf is Rico just play Cherki.”Neville @NevilleT3ngLINK@ManCity Wtf is Rico just play cherki“Rico Lewis??????????? PEP WHY?!!!, another queried.chu @thurnisthehaleyLINKRico Lewis??????????? PEP WHY ?!!!Another slammed the tactical setup.“Horrible lineup with useless players like Rico Lewis,” they wrote.Immaculate Mbaezue @IMbaezueLINK@City_Xtra Horrible lineup with useless players like Rico LewisHeading into the clash, Manchester City are 9th, while their Spanish counterpartsare 27th in the league phase of the competition.Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City star ahead of Villarreal clashManchester City boss Pep Guardiola singled out summer signing Rayan Cherki for praise ahead of their Champions League clash against Villarreal. The French midfielder joined City from Villareal for a reported fee of €36.5. However, his time at the Etihad has been curtailed by injuries, having made only three appearances for the club this season.Despite the limited appearances, Guardiola was all praise for the 22-year-old in a press conference on Monday. He told reporters:&quot;Rayan is one of the most talented players I have ever seen in my career declared. His talent… he is top. The question is how he settles and how he needs to read actions. He started well at the Club World Cup but then had a few weeks off. I have the feeling most of the time when the ball comes to him, the situation is better. But not all the time you have to do exceptional things - just play football.&quot;He has something. The pass for Erling [Haaland] in the last moments [against Everton], he can do it. He is a player who doesn't feel pressure. He is like a street player. He wants the ball when he doesn't have it. But he is here a short time - he needs a little bit of time because in football you learn to play with your mates. But these types of players are intelligent. They see everything.&quot;So far, Cherki has registered just one assist for Manchester City.