“What a striker” – Ex-Barcelona forward salutes Giroud after match-winning goal against England during FIFA World Cup quarter-final

Former Barcelona attacker Gerard Deulofeu lauded Olivier Giroud for being the difference maker during France's FIFA World Cup quarter-final against England.

It was a nail-biting contest between the two European heavyweights at the Al Bayt Stadium. Aurelien Tchouameni drew first blood in the 17th minute of the game as he fired home a shot past Hugo Lloris from well outside the box.

The Three Lions came back strong in the second half of the game. Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka won his country a penalty, which Harry Kane converted in style, in the 54th minute.

Harry Maguire was inches away from finding the back of the net. However, his header touched Lloris' post on his way out.

Olivier Giroud started to create some problems inside the England penalty area. Jordan Pickford brilliantly denied the former Chelsea star's side-footed effort. The AC Milan star soon broke Pickford's resistance as he found the back of the net with a header from Antoine Griezmann's cross.

Deulofeu, who currently plays for Serie A club Udinese Calcio, reacted to the Frenchman's match-winning performance. The attacker, who has represented Barcelona 23 times in his career, wrote on Twitter:

"ALWAYS GIROUD.. WHAT A STRIKER."

The former Arsenal striker has now scored a record-extending 53 times for Les Bleus in his career. The 36-year-old continues to shine under the brightest of lights.

Olivier Giroud reacted to France's win over England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Olivier Giroud was once again the man for the big occasion. He stepped up when Didier Deschamps' side needed him the most. The AC Milan striker reacted to France's FIFA World Cup win over England. He said after the game (via Football Italia):

"It was a solid, generous performance. It was a great match. We knew the potential that this generation of England players had. It was a solid, generous performance. We tried to respond to their attacks. It reminded me a little of the match against Belgium in 2018. I am very proud of this team and hope we will go as far as possible.”

Les Bleus will return to action against Morocco on 15 December in the semi-final of the tournament.

