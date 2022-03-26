"What are you supposed to do?" - Danny Mills slams Manchester United legend Gary Neville for 'childish' comments about current squad

Former Manchester City star Danny Mills has lashed out at Manchester United legend Gary Neville for 'taking cheap shots' at and making 'childish' comments about the Manchester United players and their coach Ralf Rangnick.

Following Manchester United's elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid, Ralf Rangnick and several players chose to blow off steam in different ways. While the manager was spotted at a cricket match, Rashford was spotted alongside Brandon Williams at a boxing match in Dubai.

Club legend Gary Neville reacted to this with an explosive social media post and said:

"I remember a time when United players , managers , executives wouldn’t be seen in their local Italian after a draw at home let alone getting knocked out of Europe. This last week we’ve seen a global tour of F1 , Concerts, Cricket and UFC events. This lot are Tone Deaf!"

Gary Neville @GNev2 I remember a time when United players , managers , executives wouldn’t be seen in their local Italian after a draw at home let alone getting knocked out of Europe. This last week we’ve seen a global tour of F1 , Concerts, Cricket and UFC events. This lot are Tone Deaf! I remember a time when United players , managers , executives wouldn’t be seen in their local Italian after a draw at home let alone getting knocked out of Europe. This last week we’ve seen a global tour of F1 , Concerts, Cricket and UFC events. This lot are Tone Deaf!

Danny Mills, in turn, has slammed Gary Neville for his comments, as he defended the Manchester United players for choosing to decompress in their own way. Mills claimed that there was nothing wrong with going out for a sporting event or a meal, and that Neville's comments were simply 'childish'. Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said:

“There’s a huge difference between going to a nightclub at a VIP table with bottles of champagne and sparklers where it looks like you are celebrating than going out for a meal with family or friends or going to a sporting event.

“What are you supposed to do? You need some time to decompress, some time to clear your head. Why shouldn’t you go out for a meal?

“Yes, don’t go out celebrating or falling out of nightclubs because that looks like you don’t care. If you just want to go out for a meal why wouldn’t you? That’s quite normal.

He continued:

“I’ve got two sportsmen as sons and if they have a bad day am I going to say ‘Go to your room, you’re not coming out to dinner with us tonight’? It’s a bit childish. Does Gary Neville say to his kids after they’ve had a bad day at school ‘Go to your room, you’re not having any dinner’?

“You say ‘Ok, it hasn’t worked. Let’s do what we normally do and talk about it tomorrow’. It doesn’t mean you don’t care and it hasn’t affected you. It’s a cheap shot from Gary Neville. Those players all went out and got hammered. It just wasn’t on social media and there weren’t loads of pictures being taken.”

Manchester United face uphill battle for top-four Premier League finish

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League

Bereft of silverware once again, Manchester United's only form of consolation this season could come in the form of a top-four finish in the Premier League, thereby securing a place for them in next season's UEFA Champions League.

However, the Red Devils face an incredibly different challenge in their bid to finish in the top four as they currently find themselves four points adrift of Arsenal, who also have a game in hand.

Although Manchester United's chances are low, a string of spirited performances and important wins in the crucial final part of the season could still see them pull off the unlikely.

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh