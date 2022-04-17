"What a team, perfect front 3" - Chelsea fans hail starting XI for FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace 

A section of Chelsea fans online were pleased with the front three named by manager Thomas Tuchel for their FA Cup semifinal against Crystal Palace. The German tactician has named the front three comprising of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

The Blues supporters have good reason to be excited by the prospect of having Mount, Havertz and Werner as their attacking trio. The three attackers were part of a team that secured an emphatic 6-0 victory over Southampton in the Premier League last weekend. Mount and Werner both scored twice on the day, while Havertz scored once.

Thomas Tuchel's side spent a club-record £97.5 million last summer to secure the services of Romelu Lukaku. However, the Belgian has been underwhelming this season.

That said, the current three have more than stepped up in his absence. As things stand, Werner, Mount and Havertz have scored 10, 11 and 13 goals, respectively for the Blues across all competitions.

Chelsea fans on Twitter are oozing with confidence after seeing the trio start once again in attack. Some believe this combination is the best at the club right now.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

CfcSheikh @CfcSheikh @ChelseaFC What a team. Perfect front 3. Let's get the win. Come on Chelsea @ChelseaFC What a team. Perfect front 3. Let's get the win. Come on Chelsea https://t.co/EEzKXxGqxY

German juice😍 CHELSEA’S 1st LADY 💙💙💙🏅🏆👑 @Scrpapt1 🏅 COME ON CHELSEA!! All African Chelsea fans follow me for a follow back!! @ChelseaFC We might have been unlucky with during this season’s champions league and Carabao cup but no way we end the season trophyless! We are Chelsea, Giant of London and Champions of the world!!🏅 COME ON CHELSEA!! All African Chelsea fans follow me for a follow back!! @ChelseaFC We might have been unlucky with during this season’s champions league and Carabao cup but no way we end the season trophyless! We are Chelsea, Giant of London and Champions of the world!! 👑 👑 🏅 COME ON CHELSEA!! All African Chelsea fans follow me for a follow back!!💙💙

S🇲🇦 @sameerrr29 @ChelseaFC Seeing a Front 3 of Werner Havertz and Mount @ChelseaFC Seeing a Front 3 of Werner Havertz and Mount https://t.co/AoNEZ26R4J

Rasen - #WORLDCHAMPS 😭 @RasenRendanX



Come on Chelsea let's finally win this damn trophy! @ChelseaFC Timo and kai to score to send us to the final once againCome on Chelsea let's finally win this damn trophy! @ChelseaFC Timo and kai to score to send us to the final once again Come on Chelsea let's finally win this damn trophy! https://t.co/wYWv1j3zRa

Chelsea are one step away from reaching yet another FA Cup final. The Blues have reached the last two FA Cup finals. However, they have lost on both occasions.

Chelsea, under the leadership of Frank Lampard, reached the final in 2020. However, they were defeated by Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side on that occasion. Thomas Tuchel then took the Blues to yet another FA Cup final last year. However, they were beaten by Leicester City after a great long-range goal scored by Youri Tielemans.

It is worth mentioning that Tuchel's side have already won two trophies this season - the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea can have a rematch with Liverpool in a cup final

Chelsea will yet again face Liverpool in a cup final if they manage to get past Crystal Palace in the semifinals. Both sides faced one another in the Carabao Cup final earlier this year.

However, it was Liverpool who went on to win on that occasion. The game ended 0-0 after extra time, with the Reds winning the game in a penalty shootout. The Blues' substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missed his spot-kick, giving Liverpool the trophy on that occasion.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian