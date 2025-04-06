"What is that team", "We're finished" - Chelsea fans left confused as Enzo Maresca drops 5 key players

Chelsea fans were left confused by head coach Enzo Maresca's starting XI for their upcoming Premier League meeting with Brentford on Sunday, April 6. The Blues boss decided to drop five key players from the XI that defeated Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Maresca's side put up an impressive showing to overcome Tottenham in their league clash on Thursday, with Enzo Fernandez scoring the winner in the second half. The Argentine midfielder retains his place in the XI against Brentford.

The quintet of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Marc Cucurella, Levi Colwill, and Pedro Neto, however, have all dropped down to the bench. In their place, Maresca has named Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Noni Madueke in the XI.

Chelsea's fans are not convinced by the decision to make such wholesale changes, and they have taken to X to make their thoughts known on the selection.

"What is that team," a fan questioned.

Another rued the absence of Palmer from the Chelsea XI.

"Where's palmer? Oh no we're finished," another wrote.

Another fan wondered what the reasoning behind the changes was.

"PALMER JACKSON NETO CUCURELLA BENCHED??? WTF IS GOING ON!!!" they posted.

A fan questioned if Maresca understands the significance of the game.

"What the fuck is that shit? Does Maresca not understand that we can not lose todays game or is he actually a spastic?" they asked.

Another fan pointed out that the coach is looking to lose the game, judging by his selection.

"Brother benched jackson and palmer, you know he really wants to lose this game," they opined.

"When is the actual lineup coming out please?.. this can’t be what we’re playing brentford with 😂", another fan wrote.

"Where is the real line up? Please don’t piss me off," a fan posted.

Chelsea defeated the Bees in their first meeting back in December as part of an eight-match winning run at the back end of 2024. Both of their goalscorers in the game, Marc Cucurella and Jackson, have been named on the bench for the second meeting between the sides.

Chelsea star misses out on Brentford tie, out for the remainder of the campaign

Chelsea star Wesley Fofana is a notable absentee for the Blues going into their Premier League meeting with Brentford. The Frenchman has been ruled out of the season with a hamstring injury.

Fofana picked up a hamstring problem at the start of December but returned to action for the Blues in March after opting against surgery. The 24-year-old has now undergone the procedure after re-injuring himself in training during the March international break.

Wesley Fofana has played just 34 times for the Blues since joining them from Leicester City in 2022 for £70 million. The France international appeared 14 times before his season-ending injury this term.

