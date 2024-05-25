"What is that?" - Arsenal fan Piers Morgan mocks Chelsea after Manchester United win FA Cup final and seal their European fate

Popular Arsenal fan and TV presenter Piers Morgan has taken to social media to mock Chelsea after they qualified for the Europa Conference League. The Blues finished sixth in the Premier League, which guaranteed them a spot in Europe. However, the European competition they would be in was dependent on the winner of the FA Cup.

Manchester City and Manchester United faced off in the final at the Wembley on Sunday (May 25). Had the Cityzens won, it would have handed Chelsea a spot in the Europa League, while Newcastle United, who came seventh, would have played in the Conference League.

However, the game ended in a 2-1 win for the Red Devils, which meant that the Blues didn't qualify for the Europa League. That spot went to Manchester United, while Chelsea will have to make do with the Conference League. Newcastle, meanwhile, missed out on Europe entirely.

Morgan took to social media to mock Arsenal's London rivals, as they will now have to play in Europe's least popular competition. The Gunners, meanwhile, came second in the Premier League and will play in Europe's ultimate competition, the UEFA Champions League.

Reacting to a post from Sky Sports revealing the Blues' competition next season, Piers Morgan reacted mockingly:

"What is that?"

Arsenal overtake Chelsea in chase for Michael Olise

Arsenal and Chelsea have been interested in Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, who has exceeded expectations for the Eagles this season.

The 22-year-old has struggled with fitness this season, as he picked up a hamstring injury early on. However, he returned in remarkable style, racking up 10 goals and six assists in 19 games across competitions.

The winger has been impressing in recent years, with other big clubs taking note of his growth at Palace. However, after his brilliant run of form to end the season, Arsenal and Chelsea have placed him on top of their transfer targets.

While the Blues are widely seen to be serious contenders to sign Olise, who's reportedly valued at £60 million, the Gunners seem to be in the lead for his services.

According to Now Arsenal, the North Londoners' presence in the Champions League rather than the Conference League could be a deciding factor in Olise's move.