"What is he thinking?" - Jamie Carragher slams Manchester United star for 'rash' and 'reckless' display against Chelsea

Jamie Carragher slammed Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka for his rash defending against Chelsea last night (November 28).

Wan-Bissaka's poor attempt to clear the ball resulted in a foul as Thiago Silva reached the ball before him. It led to Chelsea earning a penalty and Carragher was unhappy with the Manchester United full-back's defensive thinking.

"I think it was a penalty," Carragher said while commentating on the match for Sky Sports. "It’s very rash from Wan-Bissaka. He kicked right through the back of him. It’s reckless. What is he thinking? Thiago Silva’s back is to goal."

Chelsea went on to score the resulting penalty and draw level in the match.

Chelsea and Manchester United play out a draw at Stamford Bridge

Given the form of the two teams, Chelsea were expected to win against Manchester United last night. However, a dogged display from the Red Devils defense stifled Chelsea in the final third.

Manchester United were effective on the counter-attack and scored their only goal early in the second half. It came after a defensive lapse by Chelsea captain Jorginho which was duly punished by Jadon Sancho.

The Blues pressed on in search of an equalizer and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's rash foul earned Chelsea a spot-kick. Jorginho made no mistake from the spot to level the scorers at 1-1 in the 69th minute.

Chelsea continued to hunt for the winner but United kept their ship tight at the back. The Red Devils were given another golden chance later in the match from an Edouard Mendy error but Fred failed to capitalize on it.

The match ended in confusion after a frantic final few minutes, with both sides earning a point each.

Chelsea will be disappointed by their lack of penetration in the final third

Chelsea came into the match on the back of a commanding 4-0 win over Juventus. The Blues have been banging in goals lately but failed to find a clinical edge against Manchester United.

They lacked penetration in the final third and were duly punished for it. Chelsea will want to brush this result aside when they take on Watford on Wednesday (December 1) night. The Blues are still at the top of the points table in the Premier League but only by a solitary point.

Manchester United awaiting the announcement of Ralf Rangnick as the new interim manager

Manchester United parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after losing 4-1 to Watford last weekend. Michael Carrick stepped up to take charge of the crucial Villareal game in the Champions League and delivered a 2-0 win.

He also led the troops from the dugout against Chelsea and will be happy to have come away with a 1-1 draw. However, Carrick's next game in charge (vs. Arsenal) is being tipped to be his last for the time being.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to announce Ralf Rangnick as the new interim manager. He is expected to stay in charge until the summer after which the club will appoint a permanent manager.

Rangnick's appointment is taking time to completely go through due to the delay in getting approval for a work visa.

