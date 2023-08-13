"What is this", "We losing today" - Chelsea fans react as Mauricio Pochettino names 28-year-old star in XI to face Liverpool

Criticism has rippled through the Chelsea fandom as Mauricio Pochettino selected 28-year-old winger Raheem Sterling in his starting eleven to face Liverpool today. After a turbulent first season at Stamford Bridge, the new Chelsea No. 7 has set his sights on redemption.

Scoring only six times in 28 matches following his £50 million transfer from Manchester City last summer, Sterling initial impact was far from the expectation. This season, however, a determined England forward promises a resurgence.

Sterling told Sky Sports when questioned about the possibility of him becoming Chelsea's top scorer (via TheChelseaChronicle):

"That's a fact. Raheem Sterling."

Despite his assertiveness, Sterling's pre-season performance didn't reflect this newfound belief, as he was unable to score in any of the Blues' friendly matches. Because of this inconsistency, as well as his poor showings last season, the decision to include him in the starting lineup against Liverpool was not received warmly by fans.

Supporters took to Twitter, slamming the choice with messages of discontent. One fan was stunned by his presence on the starting lineup, responding with:

"what is this"

Another fan added:

"Sterling shouldn’t be starting. I guess Caicedo will be announced after the match."

A third fan was concerned about Pochettino's decision to leave out key players while playing Raheem Sterling:

"no mudryk, no Ian, playing gallaher over Santos, sterling over noni, why do I feel like we losing today"

A fourth fan had concerns about Sterling alongside another teammate:

"Gallagher and Sterling I’m begging you."

Another had the same concern:

"Gallagher and Sterling lawwdddddd"

Mauricio Pochettino emphasizes Sterling's 'important' role in Chelsea's future ahead of Liverpool game

The Blues' newly appointed manager Mauricio Pochettino has expressed support for Raheem Sterling as he takes charge of his first game against Liverpool. Pochettino's arrival signals a fresh beginning, and Sterling, who faced a challenging 2022-23 season, is set to receive a clean slate.

Emphasizing Sterling's significance in his tactical setup, Pochettino stated (via Metro):

"I think he's an important player for us. He's in our plan."

The coach further asserted:

"He can provide to the team many different things. We are confident we can get the best from him to help the team to achieve what we want."

Despite last season's downturn, Pochettino is bullish about Sterling's potential. He believes the versatile forward's diverse skill set can bring much-needed dynamism to the Blues' lineup.

Fans hope this vote of confidence translates into performance on the pitch against Liverpool, as Sterling seeks to contribute to Chelsea's ambitions.