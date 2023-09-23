"What is this"; "You just had to ruin it" - Barcelona fans call out Xavi as 32-year-old star named in XI to face Celta Vigo

Barcelona fans are not happy with manager Xavi naming Marcos Alonso in his starting XI to face Celta Vigo in a La Liga clash on Saturday (September 23) at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

The Blaugrana have made a good start to their La Liga title defence - winning four straight games - since a goalless draw with Getafe on the opening day. Xavi's men are coming off a convincing 5-0 home win over Royal Antwerp in their UEFA Champions League opener.

Manager Xavi has rung the changes, with Alonso coming in. Fans, though, are far from enthused, with the 32-year-old full-back having made just one appearance this season. One posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"What's this lineup mahn. Marcos Alonso no reason why we shouldn't give Inigo Martinez his first start. Lewandowski should also rest. Let Ferran play 9. Let Raphinha start."

Expand Tweet

Another chimed in, writing:

"You just had to ruin it with Marcos Alonso."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from football fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Barca have won their last five games across competitions, winning the last two by scoring five unanswered goals. If they beat Celta Vigo, they will temporarily go clear of Real Madrid at the top.

Xavi confident in Barcelona project ahead of Celta Vigo clash

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona manager Xavi has transformed the team's fortunes since taking over in November 2021. Last season, he ended Barca's four-year La Liga title drought.

Xavi's side look good for another title challenge - having kept three clean sheets in their last five games. Ahead of the La Liga clash with Celta Vigo on Saturday, the Spanish tactician said (as per FC Barcelona Noticias) about his Barca project:

"I, personally, have a lot of confidence. The staff is grateful, and the players are enjoying. We are in good spirit, but cannot leave our humility, and continue to keep working."

Xavi has recently extended his stay at the club till 2025. In 96 games across competitions, he has won 60 times and lost 19. Under his reign, 12 La Masia academy graduates have received first-team minutes, with Lamine Yamal being one of the most promising.