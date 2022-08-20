“What a time to be alive”, “Gonna be scary but not for us” – Tottenham fans thrilled with one player being named in starting lineup against Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their lineup for their Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (August 20). Fans are excited to see new signing Ivan Perisic make his first start for the club.

The former Inter Milan man was signed on a free transfer this summer and has come off the bench in Spurs' two previous league games this season. Perisic played 24 minutes of their 4-1 drubbing of Southampton on the opening day and 11 in their pulsating 2-2 draw with Chelsea, where he picked up an assist.

Perisic lifted a brilliant corner in the sixth minute of stoppage time at Stamford Bridge. Harry Kane nodded home to force a share of the spoils as the former Bayern Munich star registered his first goal contribution for Spurs.

It was a glimpse of what he could do. Manager Antonio Conte, who managed him at Inter, has decided to reward him for his heroics with his first start for his new club.

Tottenham fans were over the moon following the development, anticipating a "Perisic ball" in the game. Another fan posted a highlight reel of his time with the Nerazzurri. The video shows his amazing goals for the Serie A outfit, including one against Juventus earlier this year in the Coppa Italia final, which Inter won.

Tottenham Hotspur wary of bogey team Wolves

Tottenham have lost four of their last seven home league games to Wolves, while winning just twice, and are in for a tough outing.

Since the Molineaux outfit were promoted to the Premier League in 2018, against no other side have they won more games away from home than Spurs. Wolves always seem to have Tottenham's numbers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will be eager to throw a spanner in their works once again.

Spurs, held to a draw last weekend in the London derby, are looking to return to winning ways here. However, there are questions over their defence, which has conceded thrice in two games.

