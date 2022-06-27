"What a time to be alive!" - Manchester City star Jack Grealish parties in white boxers with girlfriend Sasha Atwood after travelling to France for Harry Maguire's wedding

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish continues to make entertaining headlines this summer.

The England player was seen enjoying the company of his girlfriend Sasha Atwood and singer Tom Grennan in France on the occasion of the wedding of his Three Lions teammate Harry Maguire.

Grealish was filmed in a pair of white boxers, dancing to Jay Sean's song 'Down in a Snapchat clip'. Present with him was Grennan, with the Manchester City star slurring:

"What a time to be alive!"

Grealish has been charting the party tour all over the world since the end of the season. He entered the fun zone since Manchester City's victory parade after winning the Premier League.

Grealish came to Maguire's wedding in France from another wedding (ex-Aston Villa friend Conor Hourihane) he attended in Mykonos, Greece.

Jack Grealish was recently snapped partying in Las Vegas as well, where he reportedly spent a lavish £80,000 on a VIP package that included 116 bottles of champagne in a hotel.

Grealish was identified in Nevada city's Marquee Club in Ibiza at 3:30 AM with an unidentified brunette before hopping on to a private bus. His fun-loving lifestyle is keeping his fans entertained with no football on offer this summer.

City Xtra @City_Xtra



sportbible.com/city-xtra/jack… "What is Jack Grealish actually doing wrong by being in Vegas enjoying his time off?!" "What is Jack Grealish actually doing wrong by being in Vegas enjoying his time off?!" 👏🍻sportbible.com/city-xtra/jack…

Jack Grealish has a lot to prove for Manchester City

Manchester City splurged massively on Jack Grealish last summer. They broke their club record by spending £100 million to sign him from Aston Villa.

The talented winger had an underwhelming season. Despite being given regular chances early on, Grealish failed to nail down a starting spot. He was used more as a bench option as the season progressed.

Overall, he made 39 appearances, garnering 2730 minutes of pitch time for manager Pep Guardiola's team last season, which averages to around 70 minutes of action per game. Despite being given ample time of play, Grealish only racked up six goals and four assists for a free-flowing City team.

It has only been one season and Grealish, at 26, can get a lot better. However, he will have to tie down his shoelaces come pre-season if he wants to get back to his best.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far