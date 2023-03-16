Members of the Qatari consortium arrived at Manchester United's training ground in Carrington for a presentation earlier today (March 16). The delegation, led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, are one of the leading bidders for the club alongside sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group.

United's current owners, the Glazers, bought the club in 2005 for $980 million. In November 2022, they revealed that they intend to sell the esteemed club.

The Glazers, though, have set a valuation of €6 billion on United. Interested parties arrived at Carrington for a presentation to get a clear idea about the club's project and what kind of renovation work is needed for it.

Manchester United fans online were excited to see the Qatari consortium. A potential Middle Eastern takeover could make United a financial superpower in the transfer market.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about his team's injury issues

Ahead of Manchester United's UEFA Europa League second-leg clash against Real Betis on March 16, Erik ten Hag addressed the team's injury issues.

Alejandro Garnacho has been ruled out for several weeks after sustaining a knock in the goalless Premier League draw against Southampton on March 12.

Anthony Martial and Anthony Elanga will also be absent for the clash against Betis. Ten Hag, however, pointed out the positive as he claimed that injury to one gives others the chance to shine. He said (via the Red Devils' official website):

''Yes and I have said that to several players, When players get injured, other players have to fill in. I think the whole season was not optimum. We lost a lot of players during the season, but every time we put a team on the pitch [we are] really acting as a team who can adjust and deal with setbacks."

United won the first leg at Old Trafford by a score of 4-1. While they already have a foot in the quarter-finals, Ten Hag stressed that every game is important. The Dutchman said:

"It's always serious and we will play our best team."

The Red Devils go into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Southampton while Real Betis played out a 1-1 draw against Villarreal in their previous game.

