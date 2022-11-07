"What he did today was just phenomenal" - Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal star for his brilliant pressing against Chelsea 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on Gabriel Jesus after the win over Chelsea on Sunday, November 6. The Brazilian was a threat in attack at Stamford Bridge, but his goal drought has continued.

The Gunners kept their impressive start to the season going with another win on Sunday. Arteta's side edged out a 1-0 win over Graham Potter's Chelsea to head back to the top of the table after Manchester City jumped ahead of them on Saturday.

Speaking after the win on Sunday, Arteta spoke highly of Jesus and claimed he was phenomenal. He said:

"They've been phenomenal, they have a real willingness to do it. They are capable physically now because they have matured to do it and to sustain it.

"The difference is about demanding them to do something actually and then feeling what they are doing and how important and how beneficial it is for themselves. Starting with Gabby what he did today was just phenomenal."

Mikel Arteta confident of change in Arsenal star's goal drought

Arteta has admitted that Jesus is unhappy about his situation at Arsenal. The manager claims the Brazilian wants to end his goal drought and is confident that the forward can do it.

Speaking last week after the Europa League game, Arteta said:

"It's going to change. He's getting the chances, he's contributing to the team an awful lot. The way he competes is incredible. He needs to be patient as it's happened in the past. He needs to learn from those lessons and not stop doing the things that are helping the team. That will maintain the level of him and the team."

He added:

"It does bother him for sure. Knowing him, when he scores three goals, he wants to score four. Today he had a couple of good chances as well, but what he generates to the team is just amazing. Last week he gave three assists. Today he was involved in every action again and the goals will come."

Jesus has scored five times in the league for Arsenal and assisted as many times. The former Manchester City star is yet to score in the Europa League, but has registered an assist in the European competition.

