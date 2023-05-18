"What a treat" - Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar reacts after watching Manchester City destroy Real Madrid alongside wife Shibani

Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar expressed his exhilaration after witnessing Manchester City's commanding UEFA Champions League semifinal second-leg win over Real Madrid with his wife Shibani Dandekar on Wednesday (May 17).

Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu last week, City put on a scintillating display in the second leg at the Etihad, overpowering the 14-time Champions League winners 4-0. With a 5-1 aggregate win, City reached the Champions League final for the second time, where they face Inter Milan on June 3 in Istanbul.

A devout City fan, Akhtar took to social media to express his joy and gratitude. He also conveyed his gratitude to Etihad and Manchester City for their hospitality and commended the team for their outstanding performance. Sharing pictures of himself and his wife, he captioned the Instagram post:

"An evening to remember. The atmosphere was electric..!! And to watch my team dominate RM and score 4 .. WHAT A TREAT..!! Now for the final. Let’s go #mancity .. let’s bring her home. Thank you @etihad .. thank you @mancity for hosting us. Big big hug to your team who were absolutely incredible."

Bernardo Silva starred with a first-half brace, while an Eder Miltao own goal and another strike from substitute Julian Alvarez summed up the holders' miserable night at the Etihad.

With the win, City's continental treble hopes are alive. They are on the cusp of winning the Premier League - they will do so by beating Chelsea on Sunday - and are also in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Manchester City's devastating performance against Real Madrid leaves Steve Howey in awe

Former Manchester City player Steve Howey expressed his astonishment after witnessing the remarkable display by his former team against Real Madrid. He said:

"The most near perfect performance I've seen in a long time."

The team's relentless attack, solid defence and cohesive gameplay means a historic treble is on as fans eagerly await the next chapter in City's glory.

