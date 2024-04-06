"What are United doing?" - Arsenal legend hits out at Manchester United for celebrating during Chelsea loss

Arsenal legend Martin Keown was less than impressed with Alejandro Garnacho's goal celebration in Manchester United's 4-3 Premier League loss against Chelsea on Thursday (April 4).

The Blues raced to a 2-0 lead at Stamford Bridge courtesy of goals from Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer (P) within the first 19 minutes. Garnacho halved the deficit 15 minutes later and picked up the ball to race to the halfway line so the game could resume quickly.

Bruno Fernandes leveled the scoreline just six minutes before half-time as he headed in a cross at the back post. Garnacho then put Manchester United in front for the first time in the match in the 67th minute after he headed in a first-time left-footed trivela cross from Antony.

This was the Brazil international's first Premier League assist this season after 24 appearances. Garnacho proceeded to celebrate the goal by sitting on the advertising board with his back facing the away end.

Antony too rushed to celebrate with Garnacho, pointing to the Manchester United badge on his own jersey. The celebration didn't impress Keown too much, who wanted the Red Devils to reorganize quickly so they could be prepared for Chelsea's reaction.

Keown told TalkSPORT (via Metro):

"They produce good moments like Antony’s ball to Garnacho, which was fantastic, but that’s his first assist of the season for goodness’ sake. The way that the players celebrate – Garnacho, get your backside off the advertising board and get back and get ready to defend because the opposition are going to come at you."

The 43-cap former England international added:

"People say Arsenal over-celebrate but what are United doing? Everyone is celebrating that goal but I’m not having it, I want you back in position and to give me something defensively."

In fairness, Manchester United defended the lead until the 10th minute of stoppage time, when Diogo Dalot conceded a penalty that was converted by Palmer. The England international completed his hat-trick moments later after his deflected shot from a quick corner-kick routine caught Andre Onana off guard.

Erik ten Hag gives verdict on Manchester United's top-four chances after Chelsea loss

Erik ten Hag has refused to rule Manchester United out of the top-four race despite their late loss to Chelsea.

For a club that won 20 league titles before Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013, yearly participation in the Champions League is seen as a bare minimum. However, they are on course to finish outside the top four for the sixth time in the last 11 seasons.

Addressing his team's chances of securing Champions League football, Ten Hag said (via BBC Sport):

"We should have a high standard if we want to compete for Champions League football. I don't know [if the top four is gone]. I have to see again the ranking. Points will be more expensive. It's very disappointing we're doing this and making the wrong decisions."

The Red Devils, who conceded a late goal to Brentford to draw 1-1 on March 31, sit in sixth with 48 points from 30 matches. Tottenham Hotspur, in fifth, have 57 points while Aston Villa have 59, albeit with a game in hand.

