"What are you waiting for?" - Piers Morgan tells Mikel Arteta to sign Premier League star to bolster Arsenal squad 

British broadcaster and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has slammed Gunners boss Mikel Arteta for not reinforcing their frontline 19 days into the January transfer window. He has questioned why the Spanish boss has hesitated in his side's pursuit of Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The England international has served the suspension he received last year after breaking the FA's rules on betting. Toney will be available for selection in Brentford's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest later today (Saturday, 20 January).

The forward has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea in recent months and has been touted with an exit this window. However, while they remain interested, things have not progressed between the Gunners and the player.

The north London outfit are yet to sign a striker and Morgan is infuriated by Arteta's hesitance. He also referenced Toney's recent comments while speaking to Sky Sports about his desire to join a big club and fight for titles in the future, hinting at a potential January move.

Morgan took to social media to voice his frustration and wrote on X:

"The January transfer window closes in 14 days but Arsenal still haven’t signed a striker despite proven goalscorers like @ivantoney24 almost begging to go to a big club. What are you waiting for @m8arteta? Stop being so stubborn about your ‘process’ & get your chequebook out."

The Gunners are set to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium later today.

"You have to break that cycle" - Mikel Arteta opens up on Arsenal's recent losses

Arteta has admitted that his side's recent losses have been difficult and their losing streak must be broken. The Spanish manager insists Arsenal have been revitalized after their warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

The Gunners suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League against Fulham and West Ham United at the end of December. The north Londoners then started the new year by getting knocked out of the FA Cup by Liverpool.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash against Crystal Palace, Arteta told TNT Sports:

"The feeling is really positive about it and when you have one defeat, two defeats and then the third one comes in, obviously, you have to break that cycle."

"That's sometimes in your mind as well. It was great to have that break, to refresh ourselves and change the environment. Now everybody is re-energized to attack the second part of the season in a really positive way."

Arsenal's dip in form in the English top tier saw them lose their position at the top of the league table and move down to fourth. The Gunners are now five points behind league leaders Liverpool.