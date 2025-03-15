“What do you want from me?” - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick shares his opinion about Julian Alvarez’s disallowed penalty vs Real Madrid

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has weighed in on the controversial decision to disallow Julian Alvarez’s penalty in the Champions League clash between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. Flick was diplomatic in his response as he expressed sympathy for the Argentine forward while avoiding direct criticism of the officials.

Ad

The crunch tie between Real and their cross-town rivals saw a dramatic moment unfold during the penalty shootout. Alvarez thought he had leveled the contest after his strike went into the roof of the net. However, a VAR intervention some seconds later ruled out the goal.

The decision has since sparked debates in the football community, with many questioning if it was the right call. When Hansi Flick was asked about the incident in an interview with Spanish publication Sport, the German tactician was measured in his response.

Ad

Trending

He said:

“What do you want from me? It was a very unfortunate situation, I feel bad for him because he is very good, one of the best at the moment. But I have nothing to comment, I didn’t make that decision. I feel bad for him.”

''They are in top form'' – Barcelona boss Hansi Flick says Atletico Madrid will not be affected by their Champions League exit to Real Madrid

In the same interview, Hansi Flick answered the question as to whether Atletico Madrid will be affected by UEFA Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid ahead of the upcoming league clash with his Barcelona side. Flick believes their Los Rojiblancos won’t be adversely affected by their UCL exit, saying the match will be ‘difficult’ for his side.

Ad

The Barcelona boss told Sport:

“I see the team very focused for tomorrow. We are looking forward to the game. It’s difficult, there are always things we can learn and help us improve. Tomorrow will be difficult, but we are ready.”

“For me, they are a very good team, it’s not just three or four players. The Madrid match won’t be a problem, they are in top form, they have experience and I don’t think it will affect them too much," he added.

Barcelona are yet to defeat Atletico Madrid this season. The two sides have already met twice this season. Diego Simeone’s men won the first leg of the league clash (2-1) and fought for a draw (4-4) in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Hansi Flick’s side currently sits atop the La Liga standings while Los Rojiblancos are in the third position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback