"What a waste" – Liverpool fans question one thing Jordan Henderson did during first half against Newcastle

Fans question one thing Henderson did during the first half against Newcastle
Fans question one thing Henderson did during the first half against Newcastle
Nnanna Mba
Nnanna Mba
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 30, 2022 06:27 PM IST
News

Liverpool fans were not happy with Jordan Henderson's free-kick taking ability after the midfielder sent one wide in the 38th minute of their Premier League game against Newcastle.

He tried to curl the ball around the wall from a promising distance, but failed to get it anywhere near the goalkeeper. The Anfield faithful were clearly expecting a much better effort from their captain, and they took to Twitter to question Henderson's free-kick taking ability.

Here is a selection of tweets from the fans:

Don’t wanna see Hendo take a free kick again
TAA rewatching Hendos freekick and laughing 😅😅
I never want to see Henderson take a free kick again
Has Henderson ever scored a freekick in his entire career?
Trent couldn’t stop laughing seeing Henderson free kick technique 💀💀 https://t.co/Sjj8sXDHK1
@LFC Why Henderson should kick the free kick when there is Keita. What a waste of opportunity?
Henderson taking free kicks?https://t.co/vp9NywI2tV

Liverpool fans will be pleased with the current scoreline as they lead Newcastle 1-0 at St. James Park. They'll also be happy with their defensive efforts, which have kept the Magpies at bay.

If the Reds can keep the scoreline as is, they will increase pressure on Manchester City, who are set to face Leeds United at Elland Road later today. If Man City fail to take all three points against Leeds, the Reds will end the ongoing gameweek at the top of the Premier League table.

Aurelien Tchouameni wants to join Liverpool: Report

According to Empire of the Kop (via HITC), AS Monaco star midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is interested in joining Liverpool this summer. The Reds have reportedly shown interest in the French international, and he is believed to be just as interested in a move to Anfield.

Journalist Santi Aouna revealed that the Reds have made contact with Tchouameni's agent and Monaco are aware of the 22-year-old's interest in switching Ligue 1 with the Premier League.

The Reds are not missing much in the midfield department, though. They have quite a few technically-gifted players to play in the middle of the park and Tchouameni will face competition in Jurgen Klopp's midfield.

Also Read Article Continues below

The youngster has made 32 appearances in the French top flight this season and has been a force to be reckoned with.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

