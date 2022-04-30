“What a waste” – Liverpool fans question one thing Jordan Henderson did during first half against Newcastle

Liverpool fans were not happy with Jordan Henderson's free-kick taking ability after the midfielder sent one wide in the 38th minute of their Premier League game against Newcastle.

He tried to curl the ball around the wall from a promising distance, but failed to get it anywhere near the goalkeeper. The Anfield faithful were clearly expecting a much better effort from their captain, and they took to Twitter to question Henderson's free-kick taking ability.

Here is a selection of tweets from the fans:

S C A R F A C E @__1neAj Don’t wanna see Hendo take a free kick again Don’t wanna see Hendo take a free kick again

Nina @Kekoa27 TAA rewatching Hendos freekick and laughing TAA rewatching Hendos freekick and laughing 😅😅

Zadman @DSimmondss I never want to see Henderson take a free kick again I never want to see Henderson take a free kick again

Siv❄️ @Siv_MG Has Henderson ever scored a freekick in his entire career? Has Henderson ever scored a freekick in his entire career?

🇩🇪🐐 @its_me_axad Trent couldn’t stop laughing seeing Henderson free kick technique Trent couldn’t stop laughing seeing Henderson free kick technique 💀💀 https://t.co/Sjj8sXDHK1

Why Henderson should kick the free kick when there is Keita. What a waste of opportunity? Why Henderson should kick the free kick when there is Keita. What a waste of opportunity? @LFC Why Henderson should kick the free kick when there is Keita. What a waste of opportunity?

Liverpool fans will be pleased with the current scoreline as they lead Newcastle 1-0 at St. James Park. They'll also be happy with their defensive efforts, which have kept the Magpies at bay.

If the Reds can keep the scoreline as is, they will increase pressure on Manchester City, who are set to face Leeds United at Elland Road later today. If Man City fail to take all three points against Leeds, the Reds will end the ongoing gameweek at the top of the Premier League table.

Aurelien Tchouameni wants to join Liverpool: Report

According to Empire of the Kop (via HITC), AS Monaco star midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is interested in joining Liverpool this summer. The Reds have reportedly shown interest in the French international, and he is believed to be just as interested in a move to Anfield.

Journalist Santi Aouna revealed that the Reds have made contact with Tchouameni's agent and Monaco are aware of the 22-year-old's interest in switching Ligue 1 with the Premier League.

The Reds are not missing much in the midfield department, though. They have quite a few technically-gifted players to play in the middle of the park and Tchouameni will face competition in Jurgen Klopp's midfield.

The youngster has made 32 appearances in the French top flight this season and has been a force to be reckoned with.

