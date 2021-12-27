“What a waste” – Manchester United fans urge ‘finished’ first team player to leave club

Various Manchester United fans have taken to social media asking the club to get rid of their French striker Anthony Martial.

Martial’s agent recently made a statement claiming the player wants to leave Manchester United. The Frenchman is in his seventh season at the club and has failed to live up to expectations despite showing initial promise. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was able to inspire Martial to a 23-goal 2019-20 season after handing him consistent gametime in his preferred position as a striker.

However, Martial’s inconsistency, poor work rate and an apparent disinterest in playing for Manchester United has annoyed fans. They have asked for the striker to be sold.

Martial has, in recent weeks, been linked with a number of clubs, with Sevilla currently considered to be the frontrunner. Fabrizio Romano and manager Ralf Rangnick have both confirmed that Martial wants to leave, with the former claiming that Sevilla were among the interested clubs.

Here are some reactions of Manchester United fans on the striker:

Tom J Patrick @TomPatrick_



Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano

Sevilla are among clubs interested - Martial salary's still considered an issue. Ralf Rangnick clarified on Anthony Martial plans to leave Man Utd: "I understand him but it should not only be in the interest of the player, it should also be in the interest of the club" 🔴 #MUFC

It's definitely in the interest of the club if he clears off

🔰卂匚尺ㄖ 🔰 @Acro_ManUtd



Let him go... Same as Pogba if their head is not at 100% at united then their performances won't be 100% and we only want and need players that give that week in and week out @ManUtd #ManUtd #MUFC #GlazersOut #pochettinoin #TenHagIn

.Mason @FredFC__



Quite sad but he's flopped hard here. He'll smash it in La Liga

JT @JakeIntrovert @FabrizioRomano Martial has done ghen ghen pressing in one training session and he can’t take it no more 😭😭😭😭 @FabrizioRomano Martial has done ghen ghen pressing in one training session and he can’t take it no more 😭😭😭😭

TH14👑 🇵🇸 @49gunsalute



What a waste

Manchester United might find themselves short of strikers after January window

Anthony Martial is not the only striker who wants to leave the club in January. 34-year-old Edinson Cavani has also been looking for a move since the summer and reportedly wants to play for Barcelona. Both Cavani and Martial have struggled for gametime since the start of the season, albeit for different reasons.

Cavani has had injury troubles and has been named in the matchday squad against Newcastle United on December 27. Over the past year, Cavani has become a bit of a fan-favorite at the club. His ability as a striker, along with his work rate, has impressed fans and pundits alike. This has also led to questions over that of players such as Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Sevilla are among clubs interested - Martial salary's still considered an issue. Ralf Rangnick clarified on Anthony Martial plans to leave Man Utd: "I understand him but it should not only be in the interest of the player, it should also be in the interest of the club" 🔴 #MUFC Sevilla are among clubs interested - Martial salary's still considered an issue. Ralf Rangnick clarified on Anthony Martial plans to leave Man Utd: "I understand him but it should not only be in the interest of the player, it should also be in the interest of the club" 🔴 #MUFC Sevilla are among clubs interested - Martial salary's still considered an issue. https://t.co/S8BlUzUIh1

Unlike both Rashford and Greenwood, Martial is now 26 and does not look to have a long-term future at the club. He has failed to make the most of the limited chances handed out to him this season.

Even during his purple patch in the 2019-20 season, Anthony Martial was singled out for his work rate. He had become a regular starter only because of the ease at which he had been scoring goals and beating people.

However, in recent months, Martial has not been able to do either of those things. Fans finally seem to have run out of patience and want to see the striker being sold. That might require Manchester United to make some difficult decisions. Selling both Martial and Cavani in the same window does not seem to be the most sensible of moves.

Edited by Aditya Singh