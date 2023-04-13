"What a waste of money" - Wesley Sneijder rips into 2 Chelsea stars following their performance in loss to Real Madrid

Former Dutch footballer Wesley Sneijder has criticized the performances of Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana in Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday (April 12).

Real Madrid took control of the tie by winning 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell was sent off. Goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio saw the Spanish giants condemn Frank Lampard to his second defeat in as many games since he took charge of the team on an interim basis.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Sneijder, who now works as a pundit for Voetbal Primeur, has launched a scathing attack on Blues' defenders Cicirella and Fofana. He said that Cucurella “had no idea” what to do against Real Madrid while calling Wesley Fofana a “waste of money.”

He said (via Sport Witness):

“Who brings in a guy [Cucurella] like that. There are a few more like that running around. That Wesley Fofana too, recruited for €80m, that really is a waste of money. Maybe the pressure is too high at such a big club.”

Sneijder's fellow pundit Jan Boskamp also criticized Cucurella's performance, saying:

“Really unbelievable. I can imagine that boy playing as a full back, but as a defender he had no idea. That happens regularly because he can’t defend at all. It was really very mediocre and I’m saying it nicely.”

Frank Leboeuf rips into Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling for 'disappearing' in Chelsea's defeat to Real Madrid

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has slammed Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling for their lackluster performances in the Blues' 2-0 loss to Real Madrid.

Leboeuf believes Felix and Sterling failed to make a meaningful impact on the game. He told ESPN (as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Some players did well, but most of them switched off, I’d say. What happened to Joao Felix today? It was not a derby between Atletico and Real Madrid, it was Chelsea. Yet he disappeared. Sterling… I’m not talking about him. He disappeared for a long time.”

Chelsea will lock horns with Real Madrid in the Champions League reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge on April 19.

