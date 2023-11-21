“What a weirdo” - ESPN pundits react to X-rated gesture from Manuel Ugarte against Lionel Messi’s Argentina 

Journalist Gabrielle Marcotti has hit out at Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte for his X-rated gesture during the game against Lionel Messi's Argentina last week.

Speaking on ESPN FC's YouTube channel, Marcotti labeled the gesture from Ugarte as childish. He also took a veiled dig at Ugarte's senior at Uruguay Luis Suarez, saying:

"Did you have to learn the respect from their Uruguayan elder, who goes and bites [their] opponent not once, not twice, but three times? And by the way, if you see what [Ugarte] did, it's very visible. It's also really childish. If you do this, you don't get offended. You just think, 'What a weirdo.'"

Ugarte was, however, quick to brush aside the incident after the match. He said (via ESPN):

"These are things from the game that remain there. Now we have to enjoy."

Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunez scored once each for Uruguay to defeat Argentina 2-0 in that World Cup qualifiers game on Friday, November 17, at La Bombonera.

Lionel Messi hits out at PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte

Lionel Messi called out Manuel Ugarte after the incident, urging him to 'learn respect' before getting back on the pitch. He added that Uruguay have a good group of players but need to learn how to respect their opponents.

He was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"Well, these young people have to learn. They [Uruguay] have a good group of players, a good national team, but they have to learn respect from their [Uruguay] elders because this Clásico was always intense, hard, but always with a lot of respect. So they have to learn a little."

When quizzed about pushing his elbow into defender Mathias Olivera's chest and placing his left hand around his throat during the game, Messi replied:

"It's normal, in this type of games, qualifiers, it's always like this with Uruguay. We knew what type of game we were going to find; it was difficult for us to play. They are intense and have physical and fast people. We did not feel comfortable."

The loss was Argentina's first defeat since Lionel Messi's side lost the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Saudi Arabia.