"What is wrong with this Maresca", "What’s this man’s obsession" - Chelsea fans left confused with starting XI vs Ipswich Town

Chelsea fans have been left in a state of confusion with the selection made by coach Enzo Maresca for their league meeting with Ipswich Town. The Blues aim to return into the UEFA Champions League places after dropping to sixth following wins for Manchester City and Aston Villa on Saturday.

Ad

Fresh from a dominant 3-0 win over Legia Warsaw in the Europa Conference League, Maresca has made nine changes to the XI to face the Tractor Boys. The likes of captain Reece James, Malo Gusto, Filip Jorgensen, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Christopher Nkunku, and Jadon Sancho have dropped to the bench. Academy graduates Josh Acheampong and Tyrique George have also been named on the bench for the tie alongside Benoit Badiashile.

Chelsea are aiming to exact revenge against an Ipswich Town side that claimed a 2-0 victory over them at Portman Road back in December. The Blues know that a win is non-negotiable at this point in the season, but the fans are skeptical, particularly after seeing the players named in the XI.

Ad

Trending

A fan questioned the coach's exclusion of James from the XI.

"Why not just use James?? What is wrong with this Maresca guy", they asked.

Another fan questioned the decision to play a centre-back at right-back against a side that will sit back and defend.

"What’s this man’s obsession with starting a Center back at RB against Ipswich when we have 3 fit attackers", they asked.

Ad

A fan pointed out that the coach decided to name right-backs James and Gusto on the bench.

"Two rb on the bench 😂", they posted.

Another charged the team to just win, regardless of the set-up.

"if you like don’t win. it’s yourself you are doing!", they wrote.

A fan questioned the decision to start Trevoh Chalobah ahead of any of the right-backs on the bench.

Ad

"You have 2RB on bench ..why start chalobah", they probed.

Another expressed their disgust at the decision to play Chalobah ahead of James and Gusto.

"Trev RB when you have Gusto and James on the bench? Disgusting", they posted.

The coach has restored the quintet of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Robert Sanchez, Nicolas Jackson, and Pedro Neto to the XI after they were rested in midweek. Cole Palmer also keeps his place after playing just 45 minutes in Poland, and Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella come into the squad. Noni Madueke makes his second start since returning from injury, having scored a brace on Thursday.

Ad

Chelsea target benched for Stamford Bridge clash

Chelsea transfer target Liam Delap has been named on the bench for Ipswich Town as they prepare to face the Blues at Stamford Bridge. The England U-21 international has been linked with a summer move away from Portman Road, with Chelsea among the sides keen on him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has named Delap among the substitutes for the game, with former Leicester City man George Hirst starting up front, instead. The 22-year-old has scored 12 league goals this season, including one against the Blues in December.

Liam Delap will be available for just £30 million in the summer if Ipswich Town get relegated from the Premier League. Chelsea will hope to benefit from this modest fee, and will look to win at home against the side ranked 18th in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More