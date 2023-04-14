"Whatever God wants it to be, it will be" - PSG star Lionel Messi opens up on his future plans amid rumors of potential Barcelona return

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi recently addressed his future amidst reports of a potential return to Barcelona (according to Gerard Romero).

The Argentine is currently in the final months of his contract with the French club and is yet to sign an extension.

In a recent ad campaign for Louis Vitton, the Argentine ace was asked about his future and the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner replied, saying (via Barca Universal):

“I don’t know what’s next… what my future holds, I like to imagine, to think about things that might happen, but I really don’t know what my future will be. Whatever God wants it to be, it will be.”

Lionel Messi and Barcelona parted ways in 2021 as the Catalan club couldn't renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches for the Blaugrana before his departure.

Messi joined PSG on a free transfer. He has since scored 30 goals and has provided 33 assists in 68 matches for the Parisians.

Agent claimed PSG superstar Lionel Messi looked up to former Barcelona midfielder

Agent Josep Minguella played a key role in bringing current PSG superstar Lionel Messi to Barcelona.

He recently revealed that the Argentine superstar idolized former Barca midfielder Joan Roman Riquelme.

Minguella recently claimed while speaking to Infobae:

"Sometimes Leo came home when we had a barbecue at my house. I remember one in particular that Riquelme and some other player came to. We did it one evening and I can still see him sitting at the bottom of a table from where he was looking at Riquelme like that, from under his hair."

"He was looking at him like he was a soccer god. Leo was 14 years old, he was number 10 in the lower ranks and Riquelme was Barcelona's number 10. Then Riquelme was a great player, but Messi was much better."

Messi and Riquelme were teammates for the Argentina national team as well. They shared the pitch during the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

