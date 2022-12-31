"Whatever I say now will not change it" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks about Wout Faes scoring 2 own goals

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his verdict on Leicester City defender Wout Faes scoring two own goals against the Reds in the Foxes' 2-1 Premier League loss on 30 December.

The Reds were far from their best at Anfield against manager Brendan Rodgers' side but walked away with all three points thanks to Faes' twin misfortune. Leicester took the lead in the fourth minute through a stupendous solo goal from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Seven minutes from the half-time whistle, a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold was turned into his own net by Faes. The Belgian centre-back was under no pressure, yet he made a mess of what looked like a simple clearance and chipped it over his own goalkeeper.

Just before the half-time whistle, the 24-year-old created history by becoming just the fourth Premier League player to score two own goals in one match. A chipped attempt by Darwin Nunez hit the post and hit the former Stade de Reims defender on its way in.

Leicester never recovered from the deficit and the Reds arguably had better chances to score in the second half in a game that finished 2-1. After the game, Klopp was asked to give his verdict on Faes' own goals.

The German tactician said (h/t Echo):

"Yes, I had that once in my career a player who scored two own goals. I really feel for him. Of course, I feel sympathy, but whatever I say now will not change it. But the boy will get through it and he will be fine."

The player Klopp is referring to here is Nikolce Noveski, who scored two own goals within the first six minutes of a league game against Eintracht Frankfurt. This was back in November 2005, when Klopp was still the manager of Mainz.

Wout Faes writes history in Liverpool's win over Leicester City

Only three players had scored two own goals in a Premier League game before Faes' display against Liverpool at Anfield.

Jamie Carragher scored at the wrong end twice in Liverpool's 3-2 loss against Manchester United in November 1999. Sunderland's Michael Proctor repeated that feat in his team's 3-1 loss to Charlton Athletic in February 2003.

Jonathan Walters took this feat a step further in a meeting with Chelsea in January 2013. He scored two own goals and missed a penalty as Stoke City were hammered 4-0 at the Britannia Stadium.

Faes would quickly want to put this nightmare against Liverpool behind him and focus on Leicester's next match against Fulham on January 3 at the King Power Stadium.

