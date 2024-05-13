“Whatever you need, just give me a shout” - Kai Havertz names Arsenal player who helped him settle at Emirates after joining from Chelsea

Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz has named Martin Odegaard as the player who helped him adapt to life at the Emirates after arriving from Chelsea. The German joined Mikel Arteta's side from the Blues in a £65 million deal last summer.

Havertz was asked by Sky Sports which of his teammates made him feel most welcome in the early stages of his Gunners career. He said:

"The skipper, Martin (Odegaard). I remember I was on holiday when I signed and he just dropped me a message 10 minutes after the news came out and just said ‘whatever you need, just give me a shout’. He’s a top guy, and a very good friend."

The 24-year-old has shone in his debut season at Arsenal following much criticism over his move from Chelsea. He's registered 13 goals and seven assists in 50 games across competitions.

Havertz has spent most of that game time playing alongside Gunners captain Odegaard. The Norweigan has linked up with the 44-cap Germany international on 44 occasions and jointly participated in two goals.

Odegaard is often heralded for his leadership qualities since taking the armband in 2022. Arteta said last month that his skipper 'sets standards' and has 'made huge steps' since arriving from Real Madrid in August 2021.

Arsenal's Havertz hopes Tottenham Hotspur can beat Manchester City

Kai Havertz will be a Tottenham fan on Tuesday.

Havertz has admitted he'll be a Tottenham Hotspur fan this week as Arsenal's title race with Manchester City reaches its conclusion. The Gunners are top of the league with a one-point lead over the Cityzens.

Pep Guardiola's men travel to Spurs tomorrow (May 14) for their game in hand over Arteta's side. They can displace their title rivals at the top of the league with a win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Havertz is eager for the Lilywhites to get a result to put Arsenal on the brink of league glory for the first time since 2004. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"I'm going to biggest fan of Tottenham ever on Tuesday. We all are going to be!"

Expand Tweet

That might be tough for Havertz given he's played for two of Spurs' London rivals. He spent three years at Chelsea before heading across London to the Emirates last July.

Havertz never won the Premier League during his time at Stamford Bridge but could during his debut season with the Gunners. They face Everton at home on the final day of the campaign (May 19).