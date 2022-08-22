"Whatever the situation is, I have to give 100%" - Marcus Rashford addresses rumors about his Manchester United future amid links to PSG 

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has addressed his future amid reported interest from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The England international was subject to interest from the French outfit during the summer, as per reports from The Times.

However, Rashford has insisted that he remains fully committed to his boyhood club despite PSG rumors. The dynamic forward has suggested he gives his everything for Manchester United not just for himself but also his family and friends.

He told Sky Sports.

"100 per cent, for me that's a non-negotiable at the club. The one thing that remains the same is your dedication and your commitment to training and the games.

UtdDistrict 🔰 @UtdDistrict 🗣 Marcus Rashford: "I am enjoying it [under Erik ten Hag] and this manager definitely wants you to enjoy it and work hard as a unit. I have always said that when you work hard as a unit it is ten times more enjoyable." [Sky Sports] 🗣 Marcus Rashford: "I am enjoying it [under Erik ten Hag] and this manager definitely wants you to enjoy it and work hard as a unit. I have always said that when you work hard as a unit it is ten times more enjoyable." [Sky Sports]

"I feel like whatever the situation is I have to give 100 per cent for myself, family, friends and the fans."

The England international has claimed that his byhood dream has been of representing Manchester United, the club he has supported while growing up.

He has insisted that his sole focus is on helping the Red Devils reclaim their lost glory. He added:

"For me, I have always wanted to be at Man United for as long as possible and be competing for trophies at the club. Hopefully we can get back to doing that and it's something that I'm definitely pushing to do."

Rashford has struggled for form at Manchester United recently

Manchester United have started their season in the worst possible fashion, losing their first two Premier League games. They face a monumental task on Monday against arch rivals Liverpool, who have also endured an underwhelming start to their campaign.

Rashford has looked like a shadow of his former self since last season, enduring the worst campaign of his professional career.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Antony has scored more league goals (9) than Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗕𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗗 (7) since the start of the 2021/22 season Antony has scored more league goals (9) than Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗕𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗗 (7) since the start of the 2021/22 season ⚽️ Antony has scored more league goals (9) than Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗕𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗗 (7) since the start of the 2021/22 season

The England international scored just five goals in 31 games across all competitions last term out and has looked equally poor so far this season.

Before last season, he was the talisman for Manchester United after breaking into the first-team as a teenager under Louis van Gaal.

For the sake of his own career, the forward needs to rediscover his best form soon as his chances of making the England side in the World Cup look remote at the moment.

Rashford has just a year remaining on his current contract with the club but United have the option of extending it by another year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava