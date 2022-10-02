"Whatsapp groups on fire" - Rio Ferdinand posts tweet after Manchester United ship 4 goals before half time against Manchester City 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand may not want to check his phone as Manchester City are destroying his former side 4-0.

A double from the inevitable Erling Haaland and a brace from Phil Foden has the Cityzens in cruise control at half-time.

It has been a nightmare first-half for the Red Devils, who have not been able to get a foothold in the game.

Ferdinand posted a tweet summing up the chaotic first-half romp for City over United, saying:

"WhatsApp groups on fire...for all the wrong reasons...."

Foden grabbed City's first in just the eighth minute, smashing home from close range after an astute pass from Bernardo Silva.

Haaland then got in on the action in the 34th minute, heading in a sublime Kevin De Bruyne corner.

It took him just three minutes to add to his tally, with a clinical finish at the back post to notch his 13th of the season.

Foden then grabbed City's fourth in the 44th minute in what was a wonderful counter-attacking goal for Pep Guardiola's side.

Ferdinand has good memories of playing against Manchester City, winning 12 of 26 encounters with the Cityzens.

However, he has had to watch his beloved Manchester United be torn apart by a City side who look an even stronger side than the one that lifted the title last season.

Manchester City are wrecking Manchester United's revival

City blitz United away

Prior to the international break, Erik ten Hag had been overseeing an admirable turnaround at Old Trafford.

Manchester United had won four league games on the bounce and were expected to be Manchester City's hardest test so far this season.

However, the Cityzens have had no problem whatsoever dealing with the Red Devils.

The likes of Haaland, Foden and Jack Grealish are causing United's defense nightmares.

Manchester City are looking to successfully defend their Premier League title and are hot on Arsenal's tail.

They are still unbeaten in all competitions and have absolutely demolished Manchester United.

Unless Ten Hag's side can oversee one of the greatest comebacks in Premier League history, City are letting the Gunners know they are still the favorites in the title race.

It has been a day to forget for the Red Devils, who have looked a completely different side to the one that beat Arsenal and Liverpool.

That is testament to the unbelievable team Guardiola has put together at the Etihad and they are roaring to victory.

