When is the 2025 Ballon d'Or gala? Official date announced as Mohamed Salah, Laminne Yamal and Raphinha fight for award

UEFA has announced that the 2025 Ballon d'Or gala will take place on September 22 at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. It will be the 69th edition of the Ballon d’Or, which is widely considered football’s most prestigious individual accolade.

The award has been presented by France Football since 1956 to recognize the best players in the world in a season. UEFA and Groupe Amaury, owner of France Football and L’Équipe, have partnered since last year to co-organise the celebrated event.

The 2025 awards will include the Men’s and Women's Ballon d'Or as well as the Men’s and Women’s Kopa Trophy, which is given to the best young player. The other awards are Men’s and Women’s Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper), Men’s and Women’s Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer in club/national team), Men’s and Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy (best coach in club/national team), Men’s and Women’s Club of the Year, and Sócrates Award.

The nominees for the awards will be announced at the beginning of August, but three players are being considered as the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or. Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah and Barcelona duo Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are the three favorites, as per reports.

Salah has been integral behind Liverpool's Premier League-winning campaign in Arne Slot's first season at the club. The Egyptian superstar has scored 33 goals and provided 23 assists in 50 appearances across competitions.

Meanwhile, Yamal and Raphinha have both been exceptional for Barcelona, who have won three trophies this season, including the LaLiga title. Raphinha has contributed 34 goals and 25 assists in 56 appearances, while Yamal has 18 goals and 25 assists in 54 games.

Mohamed Salah makes bold claim as race for the Ballon d'Or heats up

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has admitted that he dreams of winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or award. The Egyptian also acknowledged that he has good chances of winning it this season.

The 32-year-old insisted that the dream of winning the most prestigious individual award pushed him to work harder this season. The Liverpool winger told Gary Neville on Sky Sports:

"It used to drive me crazy before. Some stuff is not in your hands so you give up in that direction. When you go to work you remind yourself what you want to achieve in the season so it drives you to work harder. I'd love to win it one day. But if it didn't happen, I don't know what to do. I'm sure there's a good chance to win it this year, but we'll see."

Salah also added that winning the Premier League this season was the highest point in his Liverpool career. He added:

"This year, I won the Premier League and I think I never felt happier in the club for eight years like this moment in the Spurs game. I really wish we win the Champions League game. I know the Premier League is always nice for the club and that's how it should be but I would love to win the Champions League and Premier League again."

Salah will certainly be in the running for the Ballon d'Or this season but will face competition from Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Ousmane Dembele. Before Liverpool crashed out of the Champions League in the Round of 16, he was considered the outright favourite for the award.

