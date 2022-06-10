“When we arrived the club was clinically dead, now we are in the ICU” – Joan Laporta makes honest admission about Barcelona’s financial situation

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has opened up about the club's financial situation, noting the extent of the debt that has seen their coffers empty.

The crippling financial issues, which became popularized after Barcelona were unable to renew Lionel Messi's contract, also affected the results on the field. Losing their legendary attacker put the club into disarray, and for a time, the team sank into mid-table obscurity in La Liga.

However, things seem to be getting better, which Laporta noted in his recent remarks to the Blaugrana Senate (via Cadena SER):

“When we arrived the club was clinically dead, now we are in the ICU”, explained the Barça president, referring to the improvement of the club despite remaining in a desperate situation.

He added:

“Next Thursday the 16th we have called an assembly to seek solutions in order to straighten out the club's economy, which is very delicate. When we took office, not even payroll could be paid and we had a sword above us. We were clinically dead.”

Things have certainly turned for the better at Camp Nou, with Xavi Hernandez taking up the managerial post and working hard to steer the ship right. Barcelona eventually finished La Liga in second place, which was unprecedented, keeping in mind their much lower position on the table earlier in the season.

The club fell out of the Champions League in an unremarkable manner, unable to get past the group stage and eventually settling into Europa League football. Even the smaller continental tournament was a little too difficult for the Bluagranas, who lost to the eventual winner Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals (3-4 on aggregate).

Barcelona's overhaul has seen Laporta and Xavi get very busy in the transfer market, where they have made remarkable strides. In January, they snatched up Ferran Torres from Manchester City, Adama Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal.

They also re-signed Barca legend Dani Alves, who had played with the manager during his playing days at Camp Nou.

Luck continues to shine on Barcelona

They may not have looked like contenders in Europe this season, but a lot of work has been done at Camp Nou, and they are working towards another Champions League battle. This time, it won't be without a number of key players who could be vital to the club's success.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is reportedly keen to join Nou Camp. Other reports have linked them to former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria who could be potent for the Blaugranes.

Despite the financial struggles, Barca still appear to have the power and the pull to land the best players in the world. It still needs financial workouts, however, as was correctly pointed out by Laporta.

