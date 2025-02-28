“When he arrived at Real Madrid, people didn’t like him very much” - Jese names Los Blancos star he would take at Johor Darul Ta’zim in Malaysia

Jese Rodriguez has named Luka Modric as the Real Madrid player he would like to take at his current team in Malaysia, Johor Darul Ta'zim. Jese, who previously played for Los Blancos, is now at Johor Darul Ta’zim and appears to hold Modric in high regard.

When Modric joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, many questioned whether he could succeed at one of the biggest clubs in the world. In fact, in his first season at the Spanish capital, he was voted as one La Liga's worst signings of the season by Spanish publication Marca.

However, Modric has gone on to silence his critics by establishing himself as one of the best midfielders of his generation. His vision, passing ability, and control in midfield played a crucial role in Madrid’s domestic and European success.

As for Jese, who grew through the ranks at Madrid, his career has taken him to various clubs around the world, and he now plies his trade in Malaysia with Johor Darul Ta’zim. Despite being away from one of the world’s top football divisions, Jese still seems to keep a close eye on Madrid and holds strong admiration for his former teammate.

In a recent interview on Cadena SER's El Larguero, when Jese was asked which Real Madrid player he would like to take to his current team in Malaysia, he said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Modrić. It's just that Luka is incredible... I remember when he arrived at Real Madrid, people didn't like him very much. Mourinho said: you'll see with this one... He's a great person and a great player, look at the goal he scored the other day. At Real Madrid and at that age it's not easy."

Jese and Modric shared the pitch at Madrid 48 times and had a joint goal participation of 1.

Jese urges Vinicius Junior to stay at Real Madrid amid offers from Saudi Arabia

In the same interview, Jese urged Madrid winger Vinicius Junior to stay put at the club amid tempting financial offers from the Middle East. Vinicius has been the subject of interest to several Saudi Pro League clubs for the past few months, with reports claiming the Brazilian turned down an offer of €1 billion from a Saudi Pro League club last August.

Speaking to Cadena SER's El Larguero, Jese said he wouldn’t accept offers from Saudi Arabia if he were Vinicius, adding that Real Madrid is the best club in the world. He further stated that Los Blancos expressed their confidence in the 24-year-old by handing him the captain’s armband against Real Sociedad earlier this week:

"If I were Vinicius, I wouldn't go to Saudi Arabia. He's at the best club in the world. I think the club sent a message yesterday by putting the captain's armband on him. It's different because you have more pressure. He could go in five years. It's not all about money."

Vinicius has scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists for Los Blancos this season.

