"When Barcelona or Real Madrid, the big boys, come in you can’t say no" - Frank McAvennie explains why Raphinha rejected Chelsea with 'turmoil' claim 

Former Scotland striker Frank McAvennie has explained why he feels Raphinha chose Barcelona over Chelsea after he left Leeds United.

The 25-year-old winger joined the cash-strapped Spanish club for around £52 million (Transfermarkt) after two incredibly successful seasons in the Premier League. He played a key part in helping keep Leeds in the top division last season.

BabaIjebu @playbabaijebu



Ansu Fati

Dembele

Ferran Torres

Aubameyang

Raphinha

Lewandowski



La Liga defenders on alert. Barcelona's attacking options next season:Ansu FatiDembeleFerran TorresAubameyangRaphinhaLewandowskiLa Liga defenders on alert. Barcelona's attacking options next season: Ansu Fati ✅Dembele ✅Ferran Torres ✅Aubameyang ✅Raphinha ✅Lewandowski ⏳ La Liga defenders on alert. 🚨 https://t.co/IVoCiwr3E2

Raphinha decided on a move to the Camp Nou instead of staying in England to play for Chelsea. Former Celtic forward McAvennie believes that the attraction of the top sides from La Liga far outweighs that of the Blues. Even more so when the London club are going through a transitional phase under new owner Todd Boehly.

The pundit told Football Insider:

"Chelsea thought they had him, but when Barcelona or Real Madrid, the big boys, come in you can’t say no. Chelsea are a big team but they’re not there yet, especially with the turmoil that’s going about Stamford Bridge at the moment.

"Who wouldn’t want to play for Barcelona? It just doesn’t make sense not to. I can understand him wanting to go there. He’s a wonderful talent but he’ll find out going to Barca, that he can’t play well in one game and then not in the next. He’ll need to be on the ball every game."

He added:

"I keep talking about talent but he is such a talent, and that’s playing at Leeds. That’s no disrespect to Leeds, but the quality that he’ll be training with every day at Barcelona will be magnificent. If that doesn’t get instilled into you then I don’t know what will."

GOAL @goal The smile on Raphinha's face The smile on Raphinha's face 😁 https://t.co/lVKJw8cqqw

Raphinha reveals long held love for Barcelona after completing move

Following a summer of speculation, the Brazil international has finally completed his dream move to Blaugrana by signing a five-year deal.

Raphinha revealed the idols that he grew up watching at the Camp Nou, which inspired his love for the club, as he told Barcelona's official website:

"I fell in love with Barça because of Ronaldinho and it is has always been my dream to play here. I have lots of models, Deco, Neymar, they have all influenced me and made me dream of coming here and being a champion."

He further added:

"Barça always battle for trophies. As a fan I know Barça and I know what I can contribute here. My objective is to win trophies and I will do all I can to make it happen."

Ronaldinho Gaúcho @10Ronaldinho 🤙🏾 Mt obrigado Ryghtan lindo trabalho!!! Toda sorte do mundo para o meu amigo Raphinha.. com crtz vai ajudar mt nosso barça🤙🏾 Mt obrigado Ryghtan lindo trabalho!!! Toda sorte do mundo para o meu amigo Raphinha.. com crtz vai ajudar mt nosso barça 🔴🔵🤙🏾 https://t.co/posQQOVemk

