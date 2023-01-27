"When the best player gets angry, you don't have a chance" - Van Gaal should have 'kissed' Lionel Messi and not upset him says Riquelme 

Argentine legend Juan Roman Riquelme has claimed that Louis van Gaal made a blunder angering Lionel Messi at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The former midfielder insisted containing an angry Messi was an impossible task.

Then-Netherlands manager Van Gaal took a dig at Messi before his team’s clash with Argentina in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man did not contribute anything off the ball and that he was merely a spectator when Argentina beat the Oranje in 2014 on penalties. Van Gaal declared that his team wanted to avenge their loss in 2014.

Lionel Messi responded to Van Gaal on the pitch, providing an assist, scoring a penalty, and converting in the shootout as Argentina once again downed the Dutch. La Albiceleste won 4-3 on penalties after the game finished 2-2 at the end of extra time.

In an interview with TyC Sports, Riquelme looked back on Argentina’s win over the Dutch, claiming that Van Gaal was foolish to poke Messi.

"I think Van Gaal had [mentioned Messi before the match]. There are things that cannot happen in football. You can't make him angry. It is preferable to hug him, kiss him, so that he does not want to beat you.

“When the best player gets angry, you don't have a chance to beat him. It is impossible. That's why Van Gaal's declaration for Argentina was very good [for us]. In addition, Messi has an advantage because, when he gets angry, he doesn't get sent off like other players.”

Lionel Messi executed Riquelme’s celebration right in front of Van Gaal after converting his 54th-minute penalty. It was Messi’s way of paying Van Gaal back for his mistreatment of Riquelme while he was in charge of Barcelona.

Lionel Messi’s assist to Nahuel Molina against Netherlands was one of the best moments of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi, who won the Golden Ball at the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, produced a moment of magic against the Netherlands in the 35th minute.

The PSG man claimed the ball on the right flank, dropped his shoulder, and made a run toward the center. While in motion, he spotted Nahuel Molina making a run from the edge of the box, and played him through with an inch-perfect pass. The fullback took the ball in his stride and applied a confident finish to give his team the lead.

The finish was excellent, but that pass was a moment of pure genius from Messi.

