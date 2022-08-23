“When the boy faces you up, you’re in trouble” – Oliver Norwood compares Sheffield United teammate with Lionel Messi after incredible goal

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood has his compared teammate Iliman Ndiaye to PSG attacker Lionel Messi following his brilliant performance for the Championship side at the weekend. The Senegalese scored twice after coming off the bench against Blackburn Rovers, including an amazing solo effort, so his colleague cannot stop singing his praises.

It turned out to be a game to behold for Sheffield at Bramall Lane on Saturday as they beat Blackburn 3-0 to go atop the Championship table. Oliver Norwood opened the scoring with a beautiful free-kick in the first half before Ilimian Ndiaye scored twice in seven minutes after coming after the restart.

While the Senegalese' first effort was decent as well, it was his second goal that grabbed eyeballs. He fetched the ball from his own half and beat two opposition players before finishing brilliantly with his left foot. Norwood believes the 22-year-old exhibited Messi-like vibes for his second effort.

“We needed a second goal, and Iliman turns into Messi for the third one. Incredible," he was quoted as saying by The Star. "When the boy faces you up, you're in trouble. I think we all just stood back and let him do his thing there, because that was pretty special."

He continued:

“It was incredible. Like Fulham away last year, when he picked it up and runs through the whole team. He's an incredible talent, but it's not just that, his work off the ball as well (was good)."

Norwood added that he wasn't surprised to see Ndiaye pull off that goal, as he sees him do incredible stuff in training every day.

“Since he's come back in pre-season, he's been incredible and what a goal," the Englishman said. “We see it every single day, so it was no surprise to us to see him do it. But he's an incredible young footballer, and hopefully, we can keep getting the best out of him.”

Lionel Messi off to rousing start with PSG this season

Paris Saint-Germain vsKawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

While players continue to be compared to Lionel Messi for their brilliant performances, it's interesting to know that the Argentine continues to set the pace.

Following his slow start to life at PSG last season - scoring just 11 times across competitions - Messi appears to be a man on a mission this term. So far, he has recorded four goals and two assists across competitions and looks hungry for more.

