“When he brakes and accelerates, he reminds me of Messi” - When Carlos Tevez sent huge compliment to new Chelsea signing 

Former Argentina striker Carlos Tevez spoke about Chelsea loanee Facundo Buonanotte in 2022 and compared him to Lionel Messi. He claimed that the youngster had similar traits to the Barcelona legend and was a pleasure to watch on the pitch.

Speaking to the media, Tevez claimed that he was in awe of his Rosario Central star Buonanotte, after working with him for a few months. The Argentine was a target for Brighton & Hove Albion when Messi's former national teammate said (via Roy Nemer):

"I watch football and it's been a long time since I've seen someone play who gives me as much pleasure as Buonanotte. When he brakes and accelerates, he reminds me of (Lionel) Messi. He is at a very high level."

Chelsea have signed Buonanotte on a season-long loan from Brighton, with no option or obligation to buy. He spoke to the club's media team after the move and said:

"It’s a great step in my career. I'm really happy to be here and ready to offer as much as I can to the team and the staff. I'm sure it will be a positive season. Of course, I’ll get the opportunity to play in the Champions League for the first time, which will be a great challenge. I’m really looking forward to this season and hopefully I can help the club to achieve its goals."

Buonanotte has played 50 matches for Brighton since moving from Rosario Central. He was on loan at Leicester City last season, playing 35 matches and scoring six times, while assisting three times.

Chelsea loanee Facundo Buonanotte not interested in Lionel Messi comparisons

Chelsea loanee Facundo Buonanotte spoke to the Telegraph in 2024 and played down the Lionel Messi comparisons by Carlos Tevez. He believes that it is impossible to reach the Argentine legend's level and said:

"No, it is impossible. He was my idol growing up, my absolute hero. I’m only 19 and he was playing many huge derbies for Barcelona against Real Madrid by then. It was great of Tevez to say that and I think maybe he was referring more to my speed and acceleration off the mark. It went viral and exploded everywhere, but it would be a lack of respect towards Messi to make a direct comparison. At the age of 37, he’s still the best player in the world. He’s going to still be performing like this for a long time to come.”

Chelsea have not signed any loan player permanently since Mateo Kovacic in 2020, when they were handed a transfer ban. They have since loaned in Joao Felix, Saul, Dennis Zakaria, and Jadon Sancho.

