"When it came to stopping players like him" - Chelsea legend once explained how they stopped Lionel Messi from scoring against them

Back in 2020, former Chelsea defender Ashley Cole explained how the side managed to stop Lionel Messi from scoring. During the years the full-back spent at Stamford Bridge (2006 to 2014), the Argentine legend did not score a single goal against the Blues. It is worth noting, especially as Messi has been a ruthless goalscorer for nearly two decades.

The retired Chelsea man spoke about facing Messi during Barcelona's golden age when the Blaugrana giants seemed unstoppable. With the Argentine often cutting in from the right flank, where Cole notably defended, it is worth giving the 43-year-old credit for holding Messi down.

However, Cole made it clear that it required a team effort to stop Lionel Messi, with the Blues legend explaining to GOAL:

"It wasn't just me! That's been thrown about but the team effort was massive. When it came to stopping players like him, we had a great team understanding and togetherness at Chelsea. Our midfield was integral in that regard. It certainly wasn't just me. I wasn't blowing my trumpet there by pointing that out!"

While Lionel Messi notably made two assists against Chelsea in that period, he did not score against the Blues till the 2017-18 season. That was the final time he played against them, scoring once in the game at Stamford Bridge and scoring two in the second leg at the Camp Nou.

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino shares update on Lionel Messi injury

The Argentine has not been in action since he came off injured during Argentina's final against Colombia in Copa America 2024. The injury he sustained on the day has seen him excluded from Inter Miami's games in recent months and he will not be available for the international break this September.

Although Messi has not played recently, Miami boss Tata Martino has revealed when he is expected to return. Following their 4-1 win over Chicago Fire, the manager revealed (via BolaVip):

“He’s doing well, he’s been training with the group for a while now. We felt it might be better for him to skip this game, considering the time he could contribute. We had the opportunity to work and focus on the next 15 days. Ultimately, we talked and agreed it was the best option, to see if we can have him ready for the Philadelphia game."

Lionel Messi will certainly hope he can return to the squad when they face Philadelphia Union on September 14 (EST). In the meantime, Argentina will clash with Chile and Colombia in the coming days without their talisman.

