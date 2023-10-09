“When a commentator has an agenda, they influence millions” – Gary Neville accused of ‘damaging’ Arsenal star by ex-Premier League midfielder

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Karl Henry has slammed Gary Neville for damaging Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya's reputation.

The Spaniard was signed on an initial loan contract from Brentford this summer and has replaced Aaron Ramsdale in goal in recent weeks. Raya made an error in Arsenal's 2-1 UEFA Champions League loss against RC Lens last week, giving away possession to allow the French side to equalize.

The 28-year-old looked nervous against Manchester City on Sunday (8 October) as well despite keeping a clean sheet. He was notably close to conceding a goal in the first half when his delayed pass ricocheted off Julian Alvarez and hit the side netting.

During Arsenal's 1-0 league win against Manchester City at the Emirates, Neville labeled Raya a nervous wreck, saying on Sky Sports:

"I can spot a keeper a mile off that's a nervous wreck and there's one right in front of you. The mistake in midweek [against Lens], he's carried into this game. He's not sharp enough and he's very lucky."

Taking a dig at Neville's constant criticism of the former Blackburn Rovers, Henry tweeted on X (h/t Daily Star):

"Has Gary Neville got it in for Raya? Or is he just doing his best to get Ramsdale back in? When a commentator has an agenda, they influence millions of fans worldwide. It’s really poor.

"Ederson. Hits a diag and he’s saying Raya is rocky whilst Ederson is hitting 50 yard [diagonals]. Raya hit two better diags and he doesn’t say a thing. I’m no Arsenal fan and rate both Ramsdale and Raya highly, but Neville’s assassination of Raya is poor and unfair. Hope he realises how damaging to the player it can be and stops."

Raya did not make a single save against the Cityzens but made seven recoveries.

Arsenal go into international break in impressive domestic form

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are the only two unbeaten English teams in the Premier League this season.

Both teams have 20 points from eight matches but Spurs lead their north London rivals on goals scored. The Gunners lost out on the title to Manchester City last season despite leading the table for 248 days but will be hoping to go one step further this time.

Arsenal have won six of their eight matches in the league this season, with their two draws coming via 2-2 scorelines against Fulham and Tottenham. In domestic cup competitions, the Gunners beat Manchester City on penalties in the Community Shield in August and registered a 1-0 third-round EFL Cup win against Brentford.

The loss against Lens is their only loss this season so far. They return to action after the international break on October 21, when they play against Chelsea in the league at Stamford Bridge.