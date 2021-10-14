“When he is confident, he makes goals” – Sergio Aguero highlights difference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero believes the major difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is that the 36-year-old Portuguese ace is much more of a forward compared to his Argentine counterpart.

The 33-year-old forward stated that if Cristiano Ronaldo is confident up front, he can score a plethora of goals. Speaking to Spanish outlet El Pais, Sergio Aguero said:

"He (Cristiano Ronaldo) is more forward than Leo (Messi). And what he has, like every scorer, is that when he is confident he makes goals, goals and goals."

Sergio Aguero also stated the difference between himself and someone like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is the level at which they play football at. The 33-year-old forward believes the duo are much more talented individuals.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are widely regarded as the greatest footballers of all time, let alone this generation. The duo have won a joint 11 Ballon d'Or titles between themselves and are set to add more to that tally.

Sergio Aguero also recollects Lionel Messi telling him that winning the Champions League is a vital step towards clinching a Ballon d'Or. The former Manchester City player regrets never lifting Europe's highest honor. Aguero added:

"Many times I thought about what I was missing. And one day I asked Leo. He told me that to have a chance of winning the Golden Ball he had to win the Champions League. And he's right."

I played great seasons, scored many goals and won many titles, but I was not in the Champions League final. And, precisely, last year when we reached the final, I had the knee problem, covid and the different injuries."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had contrasting starts to their seasons

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo switched clubs in the summer transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United while Lionel Messi moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Despite moving clubs in the same window, both superstars have had contrasting starts to their respective seasons. Cristiano Ronaldo has excelled since his move to Old Trafford, netting five goals in his first six matches.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has struggled to adapt to his new surroundings. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has so far only scored once for Paris Saint-Germain, which came in a 2-0 win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

