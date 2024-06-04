“When Cristiano arrived, he did so with a Ballon d’Or” - When ex-Real Madrid star claimed Kylian Mbappe is ‘not comparable’ to Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid star Guti claimed Kylian Mbappe is not comparable to Cristiano Ronaldo, while speaking in an interview earlier this year.

The French World Cup winner has been announced as Los Blancos' latest blockbuster signing after Mbappe's contract at Paris Saint-Germain ran out. However, with the Parisian's, the 25-year-old failed to win the UEFA Champions League or the Ballon d'Or award.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2009 for a reported €94 million. Before he joined the Spanish giants, the 39-year-old striker had already managed to win the UEFA Champions League and Ballon d'Or at Old Trafford.

Pointing this out to be the major difference between these two players, Guti said in a segment of El Chiringuito TV in January this year:

"When Cristiano Ronaldo arrived (at Real Madrid), he did so with a Champions League and a Golden Ball under his arm. Kylian Mbappe is not comparable to him."

Ronaldo went on to become immensely successful at Real Madrid, scoring 450 goals in 438 appearances across competitions. He won two La Liga titles and the Champions League on four occasions in Madrid.

Mbappe is also full of promise after his stellar career in Paris. He played 308 matches across competitions for the French outfit, bagging 256 goals and 108 assists. He's a six time Ligue 1 champion with his former side.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Kylian Mbappe as the France superstar's move to Santiago Bernabeu is announced

Cristiano Ronaldo is seemingly excited to see Kylian Mbappe tear it up at the Santiago Bernabeu; the latter's move to Real Madrid was announced on Monday (June 3).

Following his free transfer, Mbappe took to Instagram to share some pictures of his younger self sporting Real Madrid gear. He even shared a picture with the Portugal skipper, who was with Los Blancos at the time.

Commenting on the post, Ronaldo told the French attacker:

"My turn to see (eyes emoji). Excited to see you light up the Bernabeu."

At Real Madrid, Mbappe will play alongside a host of young talent, including Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo, among others. It remains to be seen if the former PSG man plays down the middle or out on the flanks under Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti next season.