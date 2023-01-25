When does Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr contract end? Will he retire with the Saudi club?

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr after he was released by Manchester United. The Portuguese star made his debut for the Saudi Arabian side but could not manage a goal.

The forward had offers from multiple clubs around the world but chose to move to the Middle East. He claimed that there was nothing left for him in Europe, hence the decision to move from the continent.

Speaking at his press conference, Ronaldo said:

"My work in Europe is done. I won everything. I played for the most important clubs in Europe. For me now is a new challenge! I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs, in Brazil, in Australia, US, even in Portugal there is many clubs who tried to sign me. But I gave my word to this club. Not only to develop the football but other parts of the country."

He added:

"For me it's a good challenge. I know what I want, I know what I don't want. For me it's a good chance to help with my knowledge and experience to grow many important points. I want to give a different vision of the country, of the football, of the perspective of everybody. This is why I'm here and why I took this opportunity."

When does Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr contract end?

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a 2.5-year contract with Al Nassr, keeping him with the Saudi Arabian side until 2025.

He will turn 40 before his contract expires, and reports suggest he will be offered a Sports Adviser role soon after he hangs up his boots.

Some reports suggested that there was a Newcastle United clause in his deal with Al Nassr.

The report claimed the former Real Madrid star would be able to join the Magpies if they qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

However, those rumors were squashed by Eddie Howe, the Newcastle United manager. He said:

“We wish Cristiano all the best in his venture but from our point of view there’s no truth in that,”

Will Cristiano Ronaldo retire with the Saudi club?

No decision has been made about Ronaldo's retirement yet, but Al Nassr are confident of keeping the forward at the club until he calls it quits.

