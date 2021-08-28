When is Cristiano Ronaldo's first game for Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play for Manchester United on Saturday, September 11th against Newcastle United. The Portuguese superstar completed a sensational return to Manchester United on Friday and will officially be part of the Red Devils pending a medical and visa formalities.

Manchester United are in action this weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, this game comes too early for Cristiano Ronaldo and he will most likely play some part in the game against Newcastle United after the international break.

One of the greatest players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo was heavily linked with a move to rivals Manchester City in the last few days. However, once Manchester United's interest in re-signing Ronaldo became concrete, the move was completed extremely quickly.

The Red Devils have had a stunning transfer window. After signing the likes of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival makes Manchester United genuine contenders for the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to inspire Manchester United to trophies this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has slowly but steadily improved Manchester United ever since he took over. However, the Norwegian manager will be under a lot of pressure to deliver trophies this season.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane are serial winners and have won multiple league titles and UEFA Champions League trophies. Ronaldo's signing guarantees goals and players like Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood could surely draw inspiration from one of the legends of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return has got all Manchester United fans extremely excited. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner is in supremely fit shape and although he is 36-years-old, Ronaldo could have a huge impact for at least the next 2 seasons.

Although fans all around the world will be eagerly waiting for Cristiano Ronaldo's second debut at Manchester United, they will have to wait for some more time as the Portuguese superstar is only expected to play after the international break.

