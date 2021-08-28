Why did Ronaldo leave Juventus? 

Ronaldo left Juventus and completed a sensational transfer to Manchester United. Juventus manager Massilimiano Allegri confirmed in the pre match press conference that Ronaldo had signaled his intentions to leave the club.

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo has left Juventus in search of a new challenge. Always looking to win the top prizes, Juventus' failure to progress in the UEFA Champions League last season and the reappointment of Allegri as manager could have convinced the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner to leave the club.

Talk of an exit started doing the rounds when Ronaldo was left on the bench for the clash against Udinese. Manchester City were heavily linked with his signature, but Manchester United swooped in to seal the deal.

Allegri, when asked if he was disappointed by the Portuguese superstar's decision to leave Juventus, said:

“No, he made a choice. Omar Sivori, Michel Platini, Alessandro Del Piero, Zinedine Zidane, Gianluigi Buffon have all passed through Juventus. Great champions, it’s a law of life.

“Juventus remain the most important thing and the basis for great results. It has been three years, he has given his contribution, now he leaves and life goes on, as it normally does.”

Cristiano Ronaldo pens emotional farewell message to Juventus

In a touching tribute to Juventus and its fans, Cristiano Ronaldo penned a long and emotional post thanking everyone for their support. The Portuguese superstar might not have won the UEFA Champions League with the Bianconeri but he did win 2 Serie A titles, 2 Supercoppa Italia titles and a Coppa Italia trophy in his 3 season stint at Turin.

Juventus have a strong squad but it just seemed like the incredible partnership between Cristiano Ronaldo and the Serie A giants had run its course. The Portuguese superstar might have been an incredible goalscorer for Juventus but he did not fit into Allegri's style of play.

At Manchester United, Ronaldo will be looking to inspire the Red Devils to trophies once again. The 36-year-old superstar is a serial winner and will be looking to dovetail with his new team-mates and set the Premier League on fire.

Manchester United will pay €15m with €8m in add-ons as fee to Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo. Gonna be around €20m guaranteed to Juventus as some add-ons are ‘easy’. 🔴 #MUFC



Paul Pogba has NEVER been discussed as part of the negotiation with Juve. He’s staying. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Manchester United are reportedly paying a transfer fee of around €20 million with some add-ons to Juventus. The Premier League giants have had an incredible transfer window with the additions of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus, on the other hand, have 4 days left to find a suitable replacement for Ronaldo. It will be interesting to see how the remaining days of the transfer market unfold.

