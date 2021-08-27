Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to Juventus teammates amid Manchester City links - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly left Juventus' training center after bidding farewell to his team-mates as he plans to leave the club in the next few hours. The news was confirmed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner did not train with the Juventus squad today and will not feature for the Bianconeri this weekend when they face Empoli on Sunday. Cristiano Ronaldo is now on the verge of joining Manchester City, with the 36-year-old forward waiting for the Premier League champions to make an official bid.

The Portuguese has entered the final year of his Juventus contract and does not wish to pen a new deal. Ronaldo has subsequently decided to seek a new challenge instead of committing to his future at Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon leave Juventus as his agent begins negotiations with Manchester City

As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is in direct contact with Manchester City to discuss the salary package. However, it is believed that it will not be as high as the €31 million Cristiano Ronaldo is currently earning at Juventus.

Despite their interest, Manchester City have yet to make an official bid for Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo. The Old Lady are currently demanding a fee close to €30 million in exchange for their star player.

Pep Guardiola's side are rumored to be looking to offload Raheem Sterling to generate some revenue to afford Cristiano Ronaldo before the end of the summer transfer window. The Manchester City manager does not wish to include Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus as part of a deal to bring Ronaldo from Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo has personally asked Juventus to be sold this summer after deciding not to continue with the Turin giants. The Old Lady are currently looking to bring back Moise Kean from Everton as a potential replacement for him.

Manchester City, on the other hand, should submit an official bid to Juventus very soon as time keeps running down in the summer transfer window. The Citizens failed to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur and are now looking to replace Sergio Aguero by bringing in one of the biggest names in world football.

If Cristiano Ronaldo joins Manchester City from Juventus, he could lock horns with long-time rival Lionel Messi as both City and PSG are in the same group in the Champions League.

